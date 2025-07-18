Real Fleet Solutions Doubles Down on Tree and Pest Control Industries with Summer-Ready Fleet Upfits

Real Fleet Solutions' Maverick truck pest pod with 4.5 - 6 foot bed assembly Real Fleet Solutions' upfit truck Maverick pest pod 2025 Real Fleet Solutions logo

Real Fleet Solutions introduces the Pest Pod—an industry-tailored, compact upfit build for pest and tree care pros looking to boost efficiency this summer.

Crews need to work smarter, not harder. From limited truck bed space to the need for fast, reliable setups, the Pest Pod solves real-world problems with smart design and durable materials.” — Jennifer Allen

COCOA, FLORIDA, FL, UNITED STATES, July 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Real Fleet Solutions, a national leader in commercial vehicle upfitting, has announced the launch of its latest innovation—the Pest Pod, a purpose-built upfit designed specifically for professionals in pest control, lawn care, and tree treatment industries. This announcement marks a strategic expansion of Real Fleet Solutions’ commitment to delivering highly specialized, high-performance solutions tailored to the evolving needs of service-focused industries.For more information, visit www.realfleetsolutions.com/pest-control-termite-truck-upfits/pest-pods/ Backed by more than 30 years of experience in specialty vehicle design and upfitting, Real Fleet Solutions continues to lead with craftsmanship, innovation, and customer-focused engineering. The Pest Pod is the latest example of that commitment—created to improve field efficiency, reduce operator fatigue, and streamline fleet integration for companies servicing residential, commercial, and municipal customers.“We’ve worked closely with pest control and tree care professionals to understand the unique challenges they face daily,” said Jennifer Allen from Real Fleet Solutions. “From limited truck bed space to the need for fast, reliable setups, the Pest Pod solves real-world problems with smart design and durable materials. Crews need to work smarter, not harder.”Tailored for Performance and PracticalityThe Pest Pod is available in two bed sizes to fit popular compact trucks. The 4.5 ft pod is engineered for the Ford Maverick, while the 6 ft version fits seamlessly in Toyota Tacoma and Nissan Frontier models. This flexibility ensures companies of all sizes can access a plug-and-play solution without needing to overhaul their current fleet.Key features of the Pest Pod include:• 25 or 30-Gallon Poly Tank• Electronic Shurflo Pump• Easy-In, Easy-Out Install• Bed-Slide & Drawer Systems• Backpack & Can Holders• Ladder Rack & Rear Seat Delete Option• Nationwide shipping availableDesigned for rapid deployment and rugged use, the Pest Pod allows for same-day installation and immediate operational use. It’s ideal for expanding fleets, single-route operators, and growing businesses looking to invest in field-ready solutions with minimal downtime.Commitment to Industry SpecializationAs service industries increasingly demand specialized tools to maintain competitive performance, Real Fleet Solutions is expanding its product line to directly address those needs. The Pest Control Pod upfit is more than a seasonal offering—it’s a sign of what’s to come.“Tree care and pest control teams need gear that works as hard as they do,” said the Jennifer Allen. “Our in-house team tailored the Pest Pod with the details that matter—efficient layouts, easy-access systems, and rugged materials that withstand daily wear.”Support That Goes Beyond the BuildIn addition to design and manufacturing, Real Fleet Solutions offers nationwide shipping, on-site support, and repair services across multiple Florida locations—including Palmetto, Cocoa, Jacksonville, and Orlando. Real Fleet Solutions also partners with mobile repair affiliates for emergency or regional service needs, ensuring clients stay operational when it matters most.For more information about the innovative Pest Pod upfit design or to schedule a fleet consultation, visit www.realfleetsolutions.com or call (800) 940-8024.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.