Felix’s Swim Schools Announces 2025 Summer Swim Program for Kids Across 7 GTA Locations

TORONTO, TORONTO, CANADA, July 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Felix’s Swim Schools, a leading provider of aquatic instruction in the Greater Toronto Area, is proud to unveil its 2025 Summer Swim Program, welcoming children, teens, and adults to swim, grow, and thrive across seven convenient locations in the GTA. Designed for all ages and skill levels, the program includes flexible scheduling, certified instructors, small class sizes, and progression-based instruction rooted in water safety and confidence-building.This summer, families can expect an expanded variety of programs, including Parent & Tot, Learn-to-Swim, Adult Swimming Lessons, Private and Semi-Private sessions, and advanced lifesaving training such as Bronze Star, Bronze Medallion , and Bronze Cross preparation.🏊 Summer Swim Programs for All Ages & AbilitiesFelix’s Swim Schools offers a wide range of programs tailored to meet every swimmer’s needs—from infants taking their first dip to teens preparing for lifeguard certification.1. Learn-to-Swim for Children & TeensThese core programs are ideal for school-aged swimmers who are just beginning their journey or looking to improve their technique. With a strong focus on stroke mechanics, breathing control, and aquatic safety, the lessons provide an excellent foundation for lifelong swimming success.2. Parent & Tot Swimming ClassesFor infants and toddlers, the swimming for tots program offers an engaging introduction to the water. With songs, games, and gentle movements, parents and children bond while learning essential water adaptation skills in a secure, instructor-led setting.3. Adult Swimming LessonsYou can always learn to swim or enhance your technique at any age. Adult programs cater to a variety of goals, including:Overcoming fear of waterTraining for triathlonsRefining strokes for fitness or enduranceDeveloping water safety skills for personal confidence4. Private & Semi-Private Swim LessonsIdeal for students who prefer a more personalized pace, these lessons provide one-on-one or two-on-one instruction with a dedicated coach. Whether addressing specific challenges or accelerating progress, these sessions offer flexibility and customized feedback.5. Advanced Lifesaving & Lifeguard TrainingFor more experienced swimmers, Felix’s Swim Schools offers courses that build leadership, endurance, and emergency response skills. These include:Bronze Star – An introductory leadership program for pre-teens focused on basic rescue skills and physical fitness.Bronze Medallion – Teaches judgment, rescue techniques, and endurance swimming. This program is a prerequisite for becoming an assistant lifeguard.Bronze Cross – A more advanced course preparing students for certification as a full lifeguard. Includes complex rescues, CPR-C, and team-based training.All courses follow the standards set by the Lifesaving Society of Ontario, making them widely recognized across the province.📍 7 GTA Locations Offering Summer Swim LessonsFelix’s Swim Schools operates year-round across the GTA, with all locations participating in the Summer 2025 program. Facilities include:Beaches – 181 Broadview Ave, Toronto, ON M4M 2G7 | ☎ 647-529-2999Downtown – 64 Baldwin St, Toronto, ON M5T 1L4 | ☎ 647-705-5250Junction – 315 Osler St, Toronto, ON M6N 2Z4 | ☎ 647-871-7171Markham – 205 Clayton Dr, Markham, ON L3R 7P3 | ☎ 905-477-2552North York – 7026 Bathurst St, Thornhill, ON L4J 8K3 | ☎ 905-669-3609Thornhill – 8403 Yonge St, Thornhill, ON L3T 6R2 | ☎ 905-731-3601Woodbridge – 643 Chrislea Rd #2, Woodbridge, ON L4L 8A3 | ☎ 905-850-9917Each location offers clean, climate-controlled facilities, certified staff, and various lesson formats to fit every family's schedule.🌿 The Benefits of Saltwater PoolsSelect locations feature saltwater swimming pools, offering a more comfortable and skin-friendly experience for students of all ages.Benefits include:✔ Gentler on skin and eyes – Ideal for sensitive swimmers or children prone to irritation✔ Softer, more natural water feel – Improves comfort during extended sessions✔ Lower chemical exposure – Healthier for frequent swimmers and environmentally conscious families✔ Clean, eco-friendly filtration – Provides enhanced water quality with less maintenanceParents consistently report that their children feel more at ease in saltwater pools, making the learning process more enjoyable and productive.💬 What Makes Felix’s Swim Schools Different?Felix’s Swim Schools has built its reputation on quality instruction, personalized care, and small group attention. Classes operate at a maximum 3:1 student-to-instructor ratio, ensuring every swimmer gets focused guidance and consistent feedback.Instructors are selected not just for their certifications, but for their ability to connect with students, adapt teaching strategies, and motivate swimmers to achieve their personal goals.“The individual attention is amazing. My child went from floating with fear to confidently swimming lengths—and now wants to do Bronze Star,” shared one Toronto parent.🗓️ Registration & Schedule DetailsRegistration for the 2025 Summer Program opens in March, with early access offered to returning families and early bird rates available for a limited time.Programs are offered in weekly formats, with flexible options including:2 to 3 sessions per weekMorning and evening classesWeekend-only programsLifesaving certification prep with dedicated time blocksAll lesson bookings and availability will be published on the school’s official website.🌊 About Felix’s Swim SchoolsWith nearly four decades of experience in aquatic education, Felix’s Swim Schools is one of the GTA’s most respected swim instruction providers. Serving children, teens, and adults, the school emphasizes:Water safety awarenessConfidence through skill-buildingLifelong swimming habitsThe curriculum is designed to grow with each student, from their first splash to advanced certification. Felix’s Swim Schools is proud to offer a safe, supportive, and enjoyable learning environment for every swimmer.📞 Contact InformationFelix’s Swim Schools📍 For location-specific inquiries, visit the website.Media Note: Course schedules and instructor availability may vary by location. Lifesaving certification courses follow Lifesaving Society guidelines and require successful completion of prerequisites. Early registration is encouraged to secure preferred times and levels.

