Gramercy Physical Therapy Expands One-on-One Manual Therapy and Custom Orthotics Services in NYC

Gramercy Physical Therapy Lower Back pain Custom Made Foot Insoles

Gramercy PT enhances personalized rehab in NYC with expanded manual therapy, custom orthotics, and AFO fittings for patients with neurological gait issues.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Gramercy Physical Therapy PC, a premier rehabilitation clinic located in the heart of Manhattan, is proud to announce the expansion of its one-on-one manual therapy services and custom orthotics solutions. Known for its personalized approach to recovery and functional mobility, the clinic now offers a broader range of patient-focused treatment options, including AFO brace fittings for foot drop, precision gait analysis, and customized orthotic fabrication for long-term wellness.With a growing demand for hands-on, individualized care in New York City, Gramercy PT is reaffirming its commitment to evidence-based treatment in a private, supportive environment. The clinic operates at:247 3rd Ave, Suite LL2, New York, NY 10010📞 +1 (212) 598-5913🌐 gptny.comWhy One-On-One Physical Therapy MattersUnlike high-volume clinics or fitness-style rehab chains, Gramercy Physical Therapy maintains a true one-on-one treatment model—meaning patients receive undivided attention from licensed physical therapists for the entirety of each session.“Our patients aren’t passed between assistants or crowded into group therapy rooms,” said Dr. Gene Shenker, DPT, founder and clinical director. “We focus on individualized care that is precise, purposeful, and results-driven.”This model allows for:Tailored treatment plansManual therapy techniques such as joint mobilization, myofascial release, and trigger point therapyClose monitoring of progress and personalized progression of exercisesStronger patient–therapist rapport, which encourages compliance and confidenceResearch consistently supports that hands-on manual therapy, when combined with therapeutic exercise, improves outcomes in conditions such as back pain, joint dysfunction, post-surgical stiffness, and soft tissue injuries.Custom Orthotics in NYC: Designed for Function, Not Just FitGramercy Physical Therapy has enhanced its custom orthotics program, now offering biomechanical evaluations, gait assessment, casting, and 3D mold scanning to produce orthotics and medical-grade braces designed to relieve pain, improve posture, and prevent injury.Ideal for:Plantar fasciitis and heel painFlat feet and overpronationKnee, hip, and lower back alignment issuesAthletic performance and recoveryThe doctor prescribed specialty bracesEach orthotic is fabricated using prescription-level materials and personalized based on a detailed functional evaluation—not just a static foot mold.“Custom orthotics are only as good as the clinician evaluating the mechanics behind them,” said Dr. Shenker. “We integrate strength, mobility, and gait assessments into every orthotic prescription.”Unlike over-the-counter inserts or retail store scanners, Gramercy’s process involves:Thorough patient historyJoint mobility screeningFootwear review and wear analysisFunctional testing to assess dynamic alignmentTurnaround time for custom orthotics is typically 10–14 days, with full fitting and usage education provided in person.Now Offering AFO Brace Fittings for Foot DropIn response to growing needs in neurological and orthopedic rehabilitation, Gramercy Physical Therapy now offers custom AFO brace fittings for patients with foot drop due to stroke, MS, ALS, nerve injury, or trauma.The clinic is one of the few in NYC integrating the RehabStride™ AFO—a patented, tension-adjustable ankle-foot orthosis designed to promote safer, more natural walking. The brace is especially effective in restoring dorsiflexion during gait and reducing fall risk.Benefits of the RehabStride™ AFO include:Customizable tension supportLightweight open-frame designLeft/right interchangeabilityCompatibility with everyday footwearPatients receive:Personalized AFO fitting—virtually or in-personGait training with the brace—virtually or in-personProgress evaluations and return-to-function planningThese services help bridge the gap between orthotic prescriptions and functional recovery—something many patients never receive after injury or surgery.What Sets Gramercy PT ApartLocated conveniently in the Gramercy Park area near Union Square and Kips Bay, the clinic serves patients across Manhattan, including Midtown East, Flatiron, and the East Village.Gramercy PT emphasizes:Longer appointment times (typically 45 minutes)Low caseload per therapistContinuity of care with the same providerPrivate treatment rooms for focused, distraction-free sessionsCommon conditions treated include:Neck and back painShoulder and rotator cuff injuriesHip and knee replacementsSports injuries and running-related painNeurological conditions (post-stroke, MS, Parkinson’s)The clinic accepts most major insurance plans and provides support for out-of-network reimbursement.Expanding for a Smarter, More Personal Approach to RehabAs NYC continues to grow and evolve, so does the need for quality, patient-first physical therapy. Gramercy PT’s expanded services reflect a dedication to providing high-level care in a low-volume setting, where outcomes—not just visits—drive the plan of care.“Physical therapy should feel like it’s about you—not a routine,” added Dr. Shenker. “At Gramercy PT, we build that experience one person at a time.”About Gramercy Physical TherapyGramercy Physical Therapy is an independently owned, one-on-one outpatient clinic located in New York City. Founded by Dr. Gene Shenker, DPT, the clinic specializes in manual therapy, custom orthotics, post-surgical rehab, neurological recovery, and AFO brace fittings. With an evidence-based, personal approach to care, Gramercy PT helps New Yorkers move better, recover faster, and return to doing what they love.📍 Address: 247 3rd Ave, Suite LL2, New York, NY 10010📞 Phone: +1 (212) 598-5913🌐 Website: https://gptny.com

