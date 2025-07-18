VETCOMM US Teams Up With Brian 'Big Country' Conwell for 2025 Toyota Outdoor Para National Championships

Brian "Big Country" Conwell Brian "Big Country" Conwell Brian "Big Country" Conwell

Brian embodies grit, excellence and unwavering dedication—values that we champion at VETCOMM US.” — VETCOMM US CEO Kate Monroe

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, July 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Veteran disability advocacy leader VETCOMM US is proud to announce its sponsorship of elite athlete and U.S. Army veteran Brian “Big Country” Conwell as hecompetes in the 2025 Toyota Outdoor Para National Championships, held July 23 through 27 in Oregon. This prestigious multi-day event serves as a key qualifier for the upcoming Para World Championships.“Supporting our veterans as they pursue athletic and personal triumphs is core to our mission. We honor Brian’s service and are thrilled to back him at this elite competition" said VETCOMM US CEO Kate Monroe.Conwell, known affectionately as “Big Country,” joins the U.S. field in Portland as he competes in multiple events. This high-stakes qualifier sees the nation’s top para athletes vying for spots at the World Championships later this year.Event Details:What: 2025 Toyota Outdoor Para National ChampionshipsWhen: July 30 through Aug. 3, 2025Where: Hayward Field, Eugene, OregonWhy it matters: Select performances here secure U.S. entries in the Para WorldChampionships.A decorated Iraq War veteran, Conwell discovered track and field through adaptive sports following a vehicle-related injury that claimed his leg. Since earning his first national para athletics medal, he has gone on to win a career total of 30 medals in powerlifting, wheelchair basketball, shot put and discus.“Competing at nationals means so much more than athletic achievement—it’s a statement about overcoming adversity and honoring the brave sacrifices of our nation’s veterans,” Conwell said. “With VETCOMM US standing beside me, I’m inspired to push past limits and represent our community proudly.”About Brian "Big Country" Conwell:A former Army Sergeant, Brian"Big Country" Conwell transitioned to competitive para athletics after a near fatal car crash while active duty. Conwell began a rigorous training program and started competing in athletic events to inspire others. He has been featured on the cover of SHIFT Advanced Life Design Magazine and on the Brett Davis Podcast.About VETCOMM US:VETCOMM US is a veteran-first organization specializing in comprehensive Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) disability claim support services, offering step-by-step guidance, educational courses and hands-on assistance to help veterans secure the benefits they are owed. VETCOMM US's claim advocates help veterans draft, file and respond to VA claims, maximizing the chances of a favorable outcome. With a dedicated in-house call center and a team trained to address veterans' unique need, VETCOMM ensures continuous, personalized support throughout the entire VA claims process and beyond, empowering veterans to confidently access the compensation and services they are owed from their service.

VETCOMM US Sponsors Brian 'Big Country' Conwell's 2025 Athletic Tour

