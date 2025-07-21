Pharmacolog USA, Inc. Acquires the Remaining Assets of Pharmacolog AB From Perpetua Medical

WasteLog™ device Pharmacolog Dashboard™ for reporting and Remote Expert Guidance

The Acquisition includes the WasteLog and Pharmacolog Dashboard Product line and the rights to the DrugLog product outside the Oncology market

Acquiring these assets is a significant milestone, giving us the flexibility to implement changes required to meet customer needs and requests.” — Steve Maiorano, CEO Pharmacolog USA, Inc.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The acquisition of assets, including WasteLog™, Pharmacolog Dashboard™, and the rights to DrugLog™ outside of oncology, from Perpetua Medical AB (formerly Pharmacolog AB) to Pharmacolog USA, Inc. has been completed.In December 2024, Shelby Group Enterprises LLC acquired shares of Pharmacolog USA, Inc. and initiated asset purchase negotiations."Acquiring these assets is a significant milestone, giving us the flexibility to implement changes required to meet customer needs and requests. WasteLog™ is an essential tool for health systems to detect and prevent the diversion of controlled substances in high-risk areas. We need to adapt quickly to customer needs, recommendations from certifying agencies, or changes in DEA or state regulations. This acquisition allows us to respond efficiently to minor software or hardware modifications."To ensure a seamless transition, Pharmacolog USA, Inc. has signed a separate agreement with the manufacturer of WasteLog™ and DrugLog™ to ensure uninterrupted production.Pharmacolog USA, Inc. will maintain its headquarters in Chicago, IL, with a satellite office in New York.

