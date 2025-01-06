Shelby Group Enterprises LLC. Closes Share Purchase with Perpetua Medical,AB of Uppsala Sweden for Pharmacolog USA, Inc.

WasteLog™ Device Pharmacolog Dashboard™ for reporting and Remote Expert Guidance

Shelby Group Enterprises, LLC. acquires Pharmacolog USA, Inc. from Swedish based Perpetua Medical AB.

Pharmacolog will continue its commitment to Medication Safety and Efficacy with enhancements to existing products and development of new ones” — Steve Maiorano, CEO

CHERRY VALLEY, NY, UNITED STATES, January 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Shelby Group Enterprises, LLC. has announced the successful closure of a share purchase agreement with Perpetua Medical AB of Uppsala Sweden for the acquisition of Pharmacolog USA, Inc. This deal, which was finalized on December 6th, 2024, marks the first part of a two-part agreement between the two companies.The President of Shelby Group Enterprises, LLC. and former Director at Pharmacolog USA, Inc., Steve Maiorano will take on the role of CEO for the organization. Maiorano brings with him a wealth of experience and expertise in the medication safety & diversion prevention industry, making him a valuable leader for Pharmacolog USA, Inc.Steve Maiorano comments:"I am thrilled to have closed this deal with Perpetua Medical and are excited to strengthen Pharmacolog' s position in the market. Pharmacolog will continue its commitment to Medication Safety and Efficacy with enhancements to existing products and development of new ones. I'm excited to be leading the organization into the next phases of combating the diversion of dangerous controlled substances"The acquisition of Pharmacolog USA, Inc. is a strategic move and is expected to bring about numerous opportunities for growth and development. The company looks forward to leveraging new partnerships to further strengthen its position in the market. Pharmacolog USA, Inc. will remain headquartered in Chicago, IL with a Seattleite office in New York.Pharmacolog USA, Inc. manufactures and markets WasteLog™ for the analysis and verification of injectable controlled substance waste in Healthcare settings. WasteLog™ enhances existing Drug Diversion Prevention Programs by deterring and detecting potential diversion of dangerous controlled substances. Pharmacolog USA, Inc. has established itself as a leader in the field with the use of UV-VIS spectroscopy and proprietary software.For more information about Pharmacolog USA, Inc. please contact their media relations team at Info@pharmacolog.com###

