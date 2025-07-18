Openforce Partners with Lutzie 43 Foundation to Promote Roadway Safety and Combat Distracted Driving

SCOTTSDALE, AZ, UNITED STATES, July 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Openforce , the leading software platform for managing commercial relationships between contracting companies and their 1099 independent contractor vendors, is proud to announce a strategic partnership with the Lutzie 43 Foundation, a nonprofit dedicated to preventing distracted, impaired, and unsafe driving through its signature 43 Key Seconds safe driving initiative.Established in memory of Auburn University football player Philip Lutzenkirchen, the Lutzie 43 Foundation promotes safe driving through its “43 Key Seconds” initiative which encourages drivers to take a moment before starting their vehicle to ensure a Clear Head, Clear Hands, Clear Eyes, and a Clicked Seatbelt. This proven approach to safer driving is shared nationwide through impactful Safe Driving Summits.“Partnering with the Lutzie 43 Foundation aligns perfectly with Openforce’s mission to empower and protect those on the road,” said Wendy Greenland, CEO of Openforce. “Our network of independent contractors, many of whom are professional drivers, stands to benefit immensely from the foundation’s message. Together, we can help reduce distracted driving and save lives.”As part of this collaboration, Openforce will:• Raise roadway safety awareness within its contractor and client communities• Sponsor or co-host Safe Driving Summits, bringing the 43 Key Seconds message to professional drivers• Distribute branded 43 Key Seconds collateral and reminders to contractors and internal teams• Encourage participation in the foundation's safety pledge across its platform and networks“We are honored to work with Openforce to take our mission one step further by empowering their employees and contractors to make personal commitments to safe driving,” said Mike Lutzenkirchen, Executive Director of the Lutzie 43 Foundation. “This partnership is about more than corporate safety, it’s about sharing the message throughout our communities starting with professional drivers.”About OpenforceOpenforceis the leading compliance and workforce management software and payments processing platform for managing the commercial relationships between contracting companies, vendors who provide workforce labor, and independent contractors (ICs). Its cloud-based software is a vital tool that empowers contracting companies to operate with confidence by addressing compliance risks and lowering operational costs through AI-powered onboarding, insurance enablement, contracting, and settlement processing (including vendor invoicing and deduction management) technology. In addition, Openforce provides customized insurance solutions tailored to ICs and critical business tools that ICs need to manage their small businesses and increase their profits. Openforce also serves the Insurtech market with its innovative insurance policy administration software solution tailored to IC insureds that minimizes carrier losses and increases profits for insurers, brokers, and agents. Openforce is a portfolio company of Boston-based private equity firm Riverside Partners . Learn more at www.oforce.com About Lutzie 43 Foundation:The Lutzie 43 Foundation aims to encourage and empower people to be positive ambassadors for safe driving through character development, mentorship and real-world application. The Lutzie 43 Foundation was established in loving memory of former Auburn football player Philip Lutzenkirchen, shortly after he lost his life in a car crash in 2014. In his memory, the foundation’s 43 Key Seconds safe driving initiative aims to create the first nationally-recognized symbol for distracted, impaired and unsafe driving awareness and prevention. The foundation’s motto for all is to “Live like Lutz, Love like Lutz, and Learn from Lutz,” reflecting its desire to help others live out the many positive character attributes that Philip displayed while learning from the circumstances that led to his death. For more information, visit lutzie43.org.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.