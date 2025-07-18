Delaware Forest Service Mobilized Wildfire Engine to Grand Junction, CO

(Dover, DE) July 17th, 2025 – The Delaware Forest Service has mobilized E-613, a newly built Type 6 wildland fire engine, with three crew members from Blackbird State Forest to the Turner Gulch wildfire in Grand Junction, Colorado. The crew, consisting of Sam Topper (ENGB; Engine Boss), Aiden Binko, and Tom Hairgrove (FFT2; Fire Fighter Type 2) of Delaware, is expected to assist with the containment of this fire. Sunday, July 20th, will be the start of a fourteen-day assignment for the engine crew.

The Turner Gluch fire was discovered on July 10th, 2025 during a red flag event that was followed by extensive dry lightning. It is currently covering 15,071 acres. Steep terrain, hot dry weather, and drought conditions are making it difficult for crews to access this fire. It has been noted that 9% of the fire perimeter has been contained. The Turner Gluch fire is being managed by the Rocky Mountain Complex Incident Management Team 1. Previously, it was handled by the Upper Colorado River Fire Management Unit Type 3. Evacuations of the area are in progress.

The Delaware Forest Service expects to continue supporting wildland fires in western states through the remainder of the summer and into early fall. Crew swaps will be implemented by the Delaware Forest Service to ensure the E-613 engine can continue supporting fires throughout the United States while providing necessary rest and recovery for our firefighting crews.

“Providing out of state resources to assist states in need strengthens Delaware’s ability to handle fires in the first state,” said Kyle Hoyd, Delaware’s State Forester. “Our dedicated crew members train year-round to be ready for wildfires whether they are out west or in our home state. I deeply admire their dedication and selflessness and thank each of them for their service.”

Delaware has trained more than 600 firefighters since 1996 and battled wildfires in numerous states, including Alaska, Arizona, Georgia, California, Colorado, Idaho, Minnesota, Montana, Nevada, New Mexico, North Carolina, Oregon, Utah, Virginia, and Washington. https://de.gov/wildfire.

For more information contact: Stephanie Alexander at Stephanie.Alexander@delaware.gov