The Institute for Common Power and Northwest African American Museum Commemorate 60th Anniversary of Voting Rights Act

Reflecting on the legacy of the Voting Rights Act with civil rights leaders, live from Seattle and virtually via Zoom.

SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, July 21, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Northwest African American Museum (NAAM), in partnership with the Institute for Common Power, invites the public to a powerful evening commemorating the 60th anniversary of the Voting Rights Act of 1965. The event will take place on Wednesday, August 6 at 6:00 PM PT / 9:00 PM ET, in person at NAAM in Seattle and virtually via Zoom.

The evening will begin with a lecture by Dr. Terry Anne Scott, Director of the Institute for Common Power and historian of the American civil rights movement, exploring the lasting impact and unfulfilled promises of the landmark legislation. The program will then transition into a dynamic conversation featuring Charles Mauldin, civil rights activist and Selma foot soldier, and Brandon Bird, CEO of NAAM.

Attendees will have the opportunity to reflect on the legacy of the Voting Rights Act, learn from those who lived it, and consider the unfinished work of protecting and expanding access to the ballot today.

Event Details
Wednesday, August 6
In Person: Northwest African American Museum – 2300 S Massachusetts St, Seattle, WA 98144
Virtual: Streamed live via Zoom

The Institute for Common Power and Northwest African American Museum Commemorate 60th Anniversary of Voting Rights Act




About

The Institute for Common Power is an educational branch of Common Power dedicated to illuminating undervalued, underappreciated, pivotal aspects of our collective history. We catalyze people to action through experiential learning opportunities such as workshops, lectures, courses, learning tours, national educational events, and more, all designed to foster, sustain, and expand what should be the most common power in American democracy-the right to vote. Ensuring a vote for all is essential to dismantling systems of injustice and creating equitable healthcare, living wages, decent housing, affordable education, and so much more. We also seek to lead by example as we guide learning and implement programs and initiatives devoted to creating social and structural change. The Institute for Common Power is wholly dedicated to education to action as a foundation for voting justice, the dismantling of structural racism, and the creation of an inclusive democracy in the United States.

https://commonpower.org/

