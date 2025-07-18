Mayor Wu Announces Free Arts and Cultural Programming Coming to City Hall Plaza

Mayor Michelle Wu and the Mayor's Office of Arts and Culture today announced an expansive lineup of free cultural programming coming to City Hall Plaza, featuring over 25 events that will transform the iconic downtown space throughout the summer and fall. Now in its third year, this series is made possible through the City's innovative City Hall Plaza Engagement grant program, which showcases Boston's thriving artistic diversity while providing a vital platform for local creatives and organizations to reach new audiences in the heart of downtown.

“We are thrilled to welcome such talented artists and creatives this season, reflecting our city’s rich diversity and contributing to City Hall Plaza as a welcoming spot throughout the year,” said Mayor Michelle Wu. “We look forward to seeing everyone on the Plaza.”

The season delivers an extraordinary range of programming, from an all-female hip-hop showcase to a celebration of Boston's culinary heritage to intimate spoken word performances and chess workshops led by local chess masters. Several of the events feature cross-cultural collaborations, with many organizations and artists coming together for the first time to create an even larger creative footprint. All of the events reflect the city's ongoing commitment to amplifying diverse voices and creating accessible cultural experiences for all residents.

“I am so excited to step into a third year of successful programming at City Hall Plaza,” said Billy Dean Thomas, City Hall Plaza Engagement Director. “The momentum we have built in partnership with local artists, organizations, and vendors has created a new energy surrounding the Plaza. Folks are so excited about the lineup of free events that they travel from other cities like Springfield, Hartford, and NYC to attend! This year, we continue our commitment to support changemakers who are overlooked and underfunded, such as LGBTQ+ creatives, women of color, and our elders.”

The programming emerged from a highly competitive selection process, with the City's open call drawing over 115 applications from local artists and organizations citywide. Each selected group received City funding along with comprehensive production support and technical assistance to bring their vision to life.

“With this funding, we can ensure that our event is inclusive, accessible, and professionally produced — elevating the visibility of our neighborhoods and ensuring that every story is heard,” said Annie Le, Director of Boston Little Saigon. “City Hall Plaza is a symbolic and central gathering space that represents the heart of civic life in Boston. Hosting Boston Cultural Districts Festival: One Boston, Many Stories here sends a powerful message: that the cultural richness of neighborhoods like Roxbury, the Latin Quarter, Fenway, and Boston Little Saigon belongs at the center of our city’s narrative. For our communities, it means recognition, representation, and pride. It affirms that their histories, art, and voices are not only vital to the local fabric but also worthy of being celebrated on a prominent, public stage.”

“Being awarded the City Hall Plaza Engagement Grant supports our major goals and milestones by allowing us to provide a larger platform to Boston's incredible creative women,” said Sadiq Ervin, founder of The Blair Project.” The Blair Project has been highlighting creative women across the city of Boston for the past three years, so to be able to have our work be recognized and be permitted to inject more resources into our platform means the world to us.”

This marks the third year of programming at the renovated City Hall Plaza, building on remarkable momentum that has established the space as a cultural cornerstone. Over the past two years, the Mayor's Office of Arts and Culture has presented over 50 events at the plaza, drawing over 21,000 attendees.

This year’s lineup includes:

Cultural Districts: One Boston, Many Stories Festival - July 20, 2025

A vibrant, city-wide celebration of the rich cultural heritage that defines Boston's neighborhoods. This dynamic festival brings together the heartbeats of four unique cultural districts — the Latin Quarter, Fenway Cultural District, Roxbury Cultural District, and Boston Little Saigon — for a day of music, art, food, storytelling, and connection.

Slam Theatre - July 24, 2025

An outdoor Great American Variety Show featuring 10-minute plays, dance, live jazz, and spoken word performances featuring the new Poet Laureates of Boston and Massachusetts, Emmanuel Oppong-Yeboah and Regie Gibson.

Bridgeside Cypher - August 2, 2025

A freestyle rap cypher in the heart of City Hall Plaza, with the goal of building bridges between people of different backgrounds through hip-hop.

Reclaiming Our Past, Building Bridges to the Future - September 7, 2025

Access Culture is partnering with the North American Indian Center of Boston (NAICOB) and the Museum of African American History to highlight the important contributions of Black and Native communities to City Hall Plaza, formerly known as Scollay Square. The event will feature music, dance, and a ceremonial cleansing of City Hall Plaza.

Fiesta En La Plaza - September 28 and October 12, 2025

Over two days, talented artists from across Latin America, who now call Boston home, will share their cultural roots through music, dancing, film, a panel on an Afro-Latin identity and more!

Spicetoberfest - October 18, 2025

A harvest-inspired cultural marketplace and festival celebrating spice, culture, and food! This family-friendly event showcases the city's rich culinary diversity through live cooking demonstrations by local chefs, a marketplace with spicy food vendors, and exciting spicy food challenges. Experience cultural storytelling sessions, interactive workshops, arts and crafts vendors, live entertainment, and creative spicy mocktails and cocktails.

Rock The Plaza - October 26, 2025

An intergenerational celebration featuring a lineup of performances highlighting senior women in rock music.

The Blair Project - October 31, 2025

Combining Halloween festivities with an all-women line-up of hip-hop artists and DJs, the Blair Project celebrates the rich cultural contributions of women to Boston's art, music, and entertainment communities.

Boots With The Fur - November 2, 2025

An all-day dance convention from 617 Country featuring a mix of country western dance and soul line dance that provides space for queer folks of all ages.

Visual Language: An evening of projection art and poetry - November 13, 2025

Artists for Humanity teens will be showcasing a series of portraits celebrating historical figures as 3D projections onto the facade of City Hall Plaza. Each projection will be accompanied by live music, poetry readings, and will celebrate inspirational leaders, trailblazers, and innovators throughout history.

Recurring Events:

3 Days of Chess: August 3, 10 and 17, 2025.

An all-ages series from Jamaica Plain Chess offering workshops led by Boston-based chess masters and an unrated chess tournament open to the public.

"If you can Feel it, you can Speak it" - July 13, August 10, September 14, October 12, November 9, December 14, 2025

An open mic series dedicated to the voices and experiences of LGBTQIA2+ communities of color and allies.

FREE VERSE Presents “Spotlight Sessions” - August 28, September 25, October 23, November 20, December 18, 2025

A series of dynamic, interactive, and community-driven events designed to foster integration of emerging youth artists alongside more established artists. Each event will create a space for mentorship, shared creativity, and engage in critical social conversations amongst local artists. Featuring open mic performances in poetry, music, visual art, dance, comedy, and more, the series will explore themes of social justice, personal growth, creativity, and cultural celebration.

To learn more, visit boston.gov/cityhallplaza.