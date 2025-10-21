Boston Public Schools’ Food Service Program Earns National Recognition For Fresh, Nutritious, Locally Sourced School Meals

Mayor Michelle Wu and Superintendent Mary Skipper today announced that Boston Public Schools’ (BPS) Food and Nutrition Services (FNS) has earned Good Food Leader: Silver status from the Center for Good Food Purchasing. This designation positions Boston Public Schools as a national leader in providing students with fresh, nutritious, and locally sourced school meals. The Center for Good Food Purchasing (the Center) is a national nonprofit organization that manages the Good Food Purchasing Program (GFPP), a framework used by public institutions to shift their food buying to support local economies, environmental sustainability, a valued workforce, animal welfare, and nutrition. BPS’ Silver status as a Good Food Leader was based on the Center’s independent assessment of BPS food purchasing practices for the 2023-2024 school year, following the baseline assessment of the 2019-2020 school year, published in 2023.

“No student should ever face barriers when it comes to accessing nutritious food. The recognition of our Boston Public Schools as a Good Food Leader reaffirms our commitment to ensuring every young person has the resources they need to thrive,” said Mayor Michelle Wu. “Thanks to Superintendent Skipper, City departments, and our community partners, we’re proud to deliver thousands of fresh, healthy meals for our students every day.”

"Boston Public Schools is reimagining school meals by providing freshly prepared nutritious food that supports our students' focus in the classroom while also ensuring it reflects the diverse cultures and communities of our students," said Superintendent Mary Skipper. "Earning Silver Status affirms the progress being made and that these efforts are having a meaningful impact on our school communities. By investing in local partnerships and expanding scratch cooking across our schools, we are ensuring that every student has access to high-quality meals that provide the nourishment they need to succeed in the classroom and beyond.”

"Boston Public Schools commitment to providing fresh, nutritious, and locally sourced meals is a shining example of how we can prioritize the health and well-being of our students while supporting local economies,” said City Councilor Henry Santana. “I am proud to see BPS earning Silver Status and leading the way in reimagining school nutrition for a healthier, more equitable Boston."

BPS serves more than 8 million meals per year, including breakfast, lunch, after school meals, and summer meals, across 123 school buildings. With a food budget of approximately $18 million, BPS’ Food and Nutrition Services is the largest school district purchaser of food in New England, allowing the City to improve the quality of school meals while also accelerating broader food system reform.

BPS’ significant improvement in the GFPP assessment since 2020––going from meeting targets in one of five value categories to four out of five––was made possible by a complete transformation of Food and Nutrition Service (FNS) operations. During the COVID-19 pandemic, BPS school kitchens were closed and most schools came to rely on pre-packaged vended meals. Since 2022, BPS has overhauled its meals program, and is now serving fresh meals cooked on-site in 107 school buildings. Today, 96% of meals are being made freshly in house by BPS kitchen staff.

Based on its 2025 report, the Center for Good Food Purchasing awarded BPS its Silver status for many reasons, including:

Exceeding national benchmarks in nutrition and in serving students fresh, unprocessed fruits and vegetables

Reinvesting in communities by spending 18% of the food budget on locally sourced products

Investing in small- and mid-sized local suppliers and nurturing relationships with New England growers

Creating more appealing, culturally relevant menus based on BPS students’ preferences and diverse backgrounds, leading to increased participation in the school meals program and higher financial reimbursements from the U.S. Department of Agriculture enabling BPS’ continued reinvestment in its school meal programs

Reducing BPS’ carbon footprint by promoting plant-based entrees and eliminating plastic bottles

Expanding opportunities for food access and community engagement, including nutrition education, school gardens, grow towers, after-school suppers and summer meal programs

Sixteen school buildings do not have either the kitchen facilities or enough student demand to cook meals from scratch on-site, but through targeted renovations of the BPS Central Kitchen facility in Dorchester, FNS will soon begin cooking and packaging meals in-house and delivering to these locations. The Central Kitchen is expected to re-launch its food preparation operations by the end of 2025, gradually scaling up to produce 1,000 meals per day. Centralizing food production will also bring about substantial cost savings.

“The recognition of Silver status is a testament to the incredible work of our school kitchen staff, food service professionals, and partners who have helped us reimagine what school meals can look like in Boston” said Eric Stevens, Interim Executive Director of Food and Nutrition Services, Boston Public Schools. “By bringing scratch cooking back to our schools and sourcing more nutritious, culturally diverse ingredients from local suppliers, we’re not only serving healthier meals — we’re also investing in our students, our workforce, and our local economy.”

“Boston Public Schools is proving that large urban districts can be powerful drivers of food system change” said Simca Horwitz, Co-Director of Massachusetts Farm to School. “By prioritizing local sourcing and fresh, scratch-cooked meals, BPS is creating new market opportunities for regional farmers and food producers and showing what’s possible when schools commit to farm to school principles at scale for the benefit of their students.”

In 2019, while serving on the Boston City Council, then-Councilor Wu authored and passed the Good Food Purchasing Ordinance, leading City departments to adopt Good Food Purchasing standards for their food procurement. The City’s Office of Food Justice (OFJ) leads the cross-departmental initiative to make healthy eating easier for Boston residents, keep public dollars invested in Boston, and reduce the environmental impact of the City’s food purchases.The Ordinance also formally adopts the goal of encouraging food vendors to invest in local minority, disabled, and/or women-owned businesses. BPS FNS is focused on growing its existing partnerships with minority-owned business enterprises (MBEs) and, alongside OFJ, forging alliances with major institutional buyers in Boston, like hospitals and universities to get healthier, values-based products with diverse suppliers all across the city.

To read the Center for Good Food Purchasing’s findings and for more background on the Good Food Purchasing Program, visit Boston Public School's webpage. Read the BPS Eats Strategic Plan here.