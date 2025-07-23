K4Connect Brings on New Talent, Supporting their Journey in Improving the Lives of Older Adults

K4Connect adds three senior living experts to its leadership team, strengthening efforts to expand across for-profit and nonprofit communities nationwide.

MORRISVILLE, NC, UNITED STATES, July 23, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- K4Connect, a leading provider of enterprise technologies for senior living, brings on three new strategic members to the leadership team. These three team members join K4 with a wealth of experience in the senior living industry. They will be instrumental in growing K4Connect’s reach in both for-profit and nonprofit communities across the country.

“We’re fortunate to do important work alongside people we genuinely enjoy working with. That’s why we are especially excited to welcome these new leaders to K4Connect. Each brings deep domain expertise and a passion for leveraging technology innovation to enhance the day-to-day experience of older adults and their care providers, the kind of talent and passion that will help us drive real impact for the communities we serve.” - Mike Weller, CEO

The three new advocates include:

Angela Green Urbaczewski | VP Customer Advocacy & Growth

Angela brings deep expertise in senior living technology, AI strategy, and digital transformation, making her an incredible asset to our team. Angela has made an impact in past leadership roles at organizations such as Christian Living Communities, Bethesda Senior Living, Vi Living, and HumanGood/Seniority. In her role, Angela will oversee our partnerships with senior living providers, ensuring seamless onboarding, exceptional support, and ongoing engagement. Her goal is to drive customer satisfaction, accelerate technology adoption, and deliver measurable impact to enhance your experience with us.

“Twenty three years working in senior living showed me you must have amazing, mission-driven people serving residents, AND great tools to empower them and keep them in our field. At K4Connect, we help teams spend more time with residents and empower individuals of all abilities to stay independent. With FusionOS, data becomes interoperable and is placed back in the community's control. I studied AI because I felt that solving staffing challenges requires more than people. It requires smart technology, much like the innovative solutions here at K4Connect.” -Angela Green Urbaczewski

Todd Kemerly | VP Sales

Todd brings over 30 years of experience in the senior living industry and has a standout reputation for driving growth, building high-performing teams, and aligning sales strategy across organizations, and has made a leadership impact at various senior living organizations such as Marriott Senior Living, Vi Senior Living, Carlton, and Lutheran Life.

“After more than thirty years in executive roles across both for-profit and non-profit senior living organizations, and consulting with countless communities, I’ve seen how fragmented technology can hold operators back. That’s why I joined K4Connect. Our FusionOS platform is uniquely addressing this challenge by bringing together data from engagement, building systems, health data, or even family communications into one seamless view, empowering informed decision-making and exceptional resident care.” -Todd Kemerly

Joe Velderman | Chief Strategy Officer

Joe Velderman is a nationally recognized leader in healthcare technology and aging services innovation. In his role as Chief Strategy Officer at K4Connect, he drives enterprise strategy and market development to advance the adoption of transformative technologies, including AI, in senior living communities. Prior to K4Connect, Joe was Vice President of Innovation at Cypress Living, where he led digital transformation across a full continuum of care, strengthened cybersecurity, and developed AI tools to support frontline caregivers. Known for his hands-on leadership and collaborative approach, Joe brings a deep passion for improving the aging experience through technology for both older adults and the professionals who care for them. He also serves as an advisor to Florida’s Health Information Exchange and is a frequent speaker on emerging technologies in aging services.

“Over the years, I’ve had the chance to work closely with the K4Connect team and see firsthand the transformative work they’re doing to empower older adults through purposeful technology. I see tremendous value in the FusionOS platform. Many providers struggle to connect data across different software systems, and FusionOS serves as a conduit to not only connect that data but also assimilate it in ways that unlock new insights and capabilities. As communities begin adopting AI, FusionOS enables them to responsibly position their enterprise data for these new tools.”

-Joe Velderman

Guided by Innovation, Grounded in Care

Since its inception in 2013, K4Connect’s mission has been to bridge the gap between technology and senior living by providing solutions that help older adults live more independently, safely, and comfortably while fostering an enriching environment and experience for them, their families, and community staff. K4 is confident that these three new leadership advocates will play a critical role in supporting their mission, through their commitment to finding innovative solutions to improve the lives of older adults and senior care providers.

“We’ve been incredibly fortunate to attract such talented, mission-driven individuals to the K4Connect team. As we embark on this next chapter of leadership, we’re inspired by the opportunities ahead and excited for what’s to come.” – Jonathan Gould, Co-Founder and CTO

About K4 Connect

K4Connect is a mission-driven AgeTech company that integrates enterprise technologies to serve older adults and the staff who support them. With its FusionOS integration and data platform and the K4Community suite of solutions, K4Connect helps senior living communities improve operations, increase staff efficiency, and enrich the lives of residents through smarter technologies.

