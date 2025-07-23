Columbia Mental Health Expands Services with Spravato® Treatment at Bowie, MD Clinic

Inside a Columbia Mental Health clinic

BOWIE, MD, UNITED STATES, July 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Columbia Mental Health is proud to announce the availability of Spravato® nasal spray at its Bowie, Maryland clinic . This cutting-edge treatment offers new hope for individuals struggling with treatment-resistant depression, providing a fast-acting option that is both effective and FDA-approved.Spravato, also known as esketamine, is a fast-acting treatment, with clients often feeling relief from their depression symptoms within hours. It works by rapidly altering brain chemistry to provide relief from symptoms such as sadness, hopelessness, and loss of interest in activities. Historically Spravatohas been used in conjunction with an oral antidepressant; however, new FDA approval allows use of Spravatowithout a concurrent oral antidepressant. Administered under the careful supervision of experienced healthcare professionals, Spravatoensures safe and effective care for those who need it.Spravatois now more accessible than ever and is available at multiple Columbia Mental Health clinics throughout Virginia and Maryland.In a short-term study, patients treated with Spravatocombined with an oral antidepressant experienced a faster and more significant reduction in depression symptoms after just 4 weeks, compared to those who received the placebo alongside an oral antidepressant ( https://www.spravato.com/how-spravato-could-help/ ). This innovative treatment option has been shown to be effective for many individuals who have not responded well to traditional antidepressant medications or talk therapy alone. Spravatois not a cure for depression, but it can provide significant relief from symptoms and help individuals regain their quality of life.The addition of Spravatotreatment in Bowie underscores Columbia Mental Health’s continued commitment to advancing mental health outcomes through proven, science-backed solutions. By combining cutting-edge treatments with compassionate care, the organization ensures clients receive the highest standard of support tailored to their unique needs.Columbia Mental Health invites patients and healthcare providers in the Bowie area to learn more about Spravatoand explore whether it’s the right option for those facing treatment-resistant depression.Columbia Mental Health is a group of local outpatient mental health care clinics dedicated to transforming lives by offering quality, easily accessible mental health care. Columbia Mental Health has been deeply rooted in the Washington DC Metro area for over 30 years supporting communities in Virginia and Maryland with a forward-thinking approach to mental health care. Their diverse care teams reflect the communities they serve and are committed to supporting clients through life’s challenges. Columbia Mental Health is proud to be a leader in interventional psychiatry services in the region.To learn more about Columbia Mental Health and its mental health services including individual and group therapy, TMS therapy, and medication management, Spravato treatment, visit https://www.columbiapsychiatry-dc.com/schedule-an-appointment/ . To schedule a new client appointment or to discuss how mental health treatment can benefit you, a loved one, or your patients (703) 977-2258.About Columbia Mental Health and Transformations Care NetworkColumbia Mental Health is a proud member of Transformations Care Network (TCN). As a member of TCN, the Columbia Mental Health team can accept more insurance plans and have access to cutting edge services and technological advancements. TCN provides the support, resources, and tools that your care team needs to transform lives in their communities. To learn more about Transformations Care Network, a family of outpatient mental health organizations, and the inspiring work they are doing to shape the future of mental health care, visit www.transformationsnetwork.com.

