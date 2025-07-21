Dr. Roseann Capanna-Hodge Launches The Dysregulation Insider: Weekly Science-Backed Calm Parenting Tips for Families

Empowering Parents to Shift from Overwhelm to Regulation with Practical, Brain-Based Tools That Fit in Everyday Life

Parents don’t need more judgment—they need a roadmap” — Dr. Roseann, CEO

RIDGEFIELD, CT, UNITED STATES, July 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In today’s fast-paced, high-stress world, more and more parents are searching for practical answers to their children’s emotional and behavioral challenges. With rates of anxiety, ADHD, and emotional dysregulation on the rise, parents often feel alone, overwhelmed, and unsupported.Recognizing this gap, licensed therapist, author, and parenting expert Dr. Roseann Capanna-Hodge is proud to announce the launch of The Dysregulation Insider , a free weekly newsletter dedicated to helping parents understand and calm their child’s nervous system so real behavioral change can happen.Addressing the Root Cause: Nervous System DysregulationMost parents are taught to manage behavior through rewards and consequences. Yet decades of brain science reveals that these traditional methods often fail when a child’s nervous system is stuck in overdrive. Dysregulated children aren’t choosing to misbehave—their brain and body are in survival mode.The Dysregulation Insider delivers weekly:- A Strategy of the Week parents can use immediately to create more regulated, connected moments- A Brain Science Spotlight breaking down complex neuroscience into simple, actionable knowledge- Dr. Roseann’s proven methods that show parents how to help their children find calm in an increasingly stressful world- Resources, expert advice, and community encouragement"Parents don’t need more judgment—they need a roadmap," says Dr. Roseann. "Calm starts with the brain, and when we help parents understand that, we can change not only behavior but an entire family’s emotional health."Why It Matters NowChildren’s mental health concerns have reached unprecedented levels, with many families facing challenges like:- Daily meltdowns or explosive behavior- School refusal and learning struggles- Anxiety, mood swings, and attention issues- Misdiagnosis and over-reliance on medication- Unsure of how to how to help their children regulate and manage stressBy teaching parents to identify signs of nervous system dysregulation and offering step-by-step regulation strategies, The Dysregulation Insider empowers families to move from chaos to calm—without shame, blame, or band-aide approaches.Part of a Bigger Mission: The Dysregulated Kid Book ReleaseThe launch of The Dysregulation Insider paves the way for Dr. Roseann’s highly anticipated next book with Page Two Publishers releasing in Fall 2026. This transformative guide will continue the mission of helping parents rethink behavior through the lens of brain regulation and resilience-building.About Dr. Roseann Capanna-HodgeDr. Roseann Capanna-Hodge is a licensed therapist, board-certified neurofeedback practitioner, author, podcast host, and trusted expert in children's mental health. With over 30 years of experience, she has helped thousands of families shift from stress and despair to hope and healing through her signature science-backed approaches. She is also the founder of The Global Institute of Children’s Mental Health and the host of the top-rated podcast, Science-Backed Solutions for Dysregulated Kids.Discover more about Dr. Roseann’s work at:Free Sign Up for The Dysregulation Insider at:Media Inquiries, Speaking Engagements and Sponsorship Opportunities:inquiries@drroseann.org(203) 826-2975QUOTE"When we stop viewing kids' behavior as defiance and start seeing it as dysregulation, everything changes. Calm is possible—and The Dysregulation Insider helps parents get there, one small step at a time." — Dr. Roseann Capanna-Hodge

