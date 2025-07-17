HuskyTail Digital Unleashes AiSEO Pathfinder™ to Revolutionize Local Search Strategy for SMBs

New AI-Powered Tool Drives Rapid Google Maps Rankings for Local Businesses—Results Seen in as Little as 90 Days

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, July 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- HuskyTail Digital , the AiSEO agency known for leading the pack in intelligent search strategy, has announced the launch of AiSEO Pathfinder™, a proprietary AI-powered optimization tool designed to dramatically improve Google Maps and Google Business Profile rankings for small and mid-sized businesses (SMBs).Businesses using Pathfinder™ are seeing significant Maps ranking boosts in as little as 90 days, putting them in front of more local customers and ahead of the competition.Want to see where your business stands?Built for SMBs. Powered by AI. Just $197/Month.AiSEO Pathfinder™ delivers powerful optimization without bloated agency retainers.For $197/month, businesses get:- AI-powered optimization for Google Maps & Business Profile- Local keyword strategy tailored to your service area- Enhanced GMB content (services, reviews, images, Q&A)- AI insights for tracking and ranking improvements- White-glove setup and ongoing monthly support“We created to AiSEO Pathfinder™ to give local businesses a smart, affordable edge in Google Maps,” said Stephen Gardner, Founder of HuskyTail Digital. “It’s like having a sled team of AI experts running in the background—without the heavy lift.”HuskyTail Digital is a Las Vegas-based AiSEO agency helping local businesses lead the pack in search rankings through smart, AI-powered optimization. Known for its husky mascot Everest and its bold “No Fluff, Just Results” mantra, the company delivers clear, actionable growth for service-driven businesses nationwide.Media & Contact Info

