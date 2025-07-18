Join MDC for free invasive species workshop August 6 in Nevada, Mo.
Body
NEVADA, Mo. - There are ways to suppress the vigor of invasive species and support native species using fire, grazing, mowing, or other targeted strategies. The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) will hold a workshop on invasive species from 9:30 a.m. – 3 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 6 at the 3M Clubhouse Building in Nevada, Mo.
This free workshop will include presentations by the Missouri Farmers Association (MFA), MU Extension, Monarch Drone Solutions, Natural Resources Conservation Service, and MDC. Lunch will be provided. Participants must register by Aug. 1 by contacting MDC’s Clinton office at 660-885-6981 or by visiting https://mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/209535.
Invasive species are prolific seed producers with highly successful dispersal rates. They colonize quickly and are capable of outcompeting native species due to their adaptability and aggressive nature. Because of those features, invasive species typically cause problems and prevent landowners from achieving certain goals on their property.
Landowners that are interested in the following activities should consider attending this meeting:
- Removing and controlling red cedars
- Controlling invasive species
- Increasing available forage for livestock
- Maintaining resiliency on the farm
- Staying away from monocultures
- Maintaining quality wildlife habitat
The 3M Clubhouse Building is located at 2120 E Austin Boulevard in Nevada, MO. For more information, contact MDC Private Land Conservationist Aimee Coy at 660-885-6981.
