Join MDC for free invasive species workshop August 6 in Nevada, Mo.

NEVADA, Mo. - There are ways to suppress the vigor of invasive species and support native species using fire, grazing, mowing, or other targeted strategies. The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) will hold a workshop on invasive species from 9:30 a.m. – 3 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 6 at the 3M Clubhouse Building in Nevada, Mo.

This free workshop will include presentations by the Missouri Farmers Association (MFA), MU Extension, Monarch Drone Solutions, Natural Resources Conservation Service, and MDC. Lunch will be provided. Participants must register by Aug. 1 by contacting MDC’s Clinton office at 660-885-6981 or by visiting https://mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/209535.

Invasive species are prolific seed producers with highly successful dispersal rates. They colonize quickly and are capable of outcompeting native species due to their adaptability and aggressive nature. Because of those features, invasive species typically cause problems and prevent landowners from achieving certain goals on their property.

Landowners that are interested in the following activities should consider attending this meeting:

Removing and controlling red cedars

Controlling invasive species

Increasing available forage for livestock

Maintaining resiliency on the farm

Staying away from monocultures

Maintaining quality wildlife habitat

The 3M Clubhouse Building is located at 2120 E Austin Boulevard in Nevada, MO. For more information, contact MDC Private Land Conservationist Aimee Coy at 660-885-6981.

Stay up to date on all MDC events and programs by signing up for text or email alerts at https://short.mdc.mo.gov/ZoP.