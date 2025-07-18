WB Alloys Establishes First U.S. Production Facility in Danville

RICHMOND, VA — Governor Glenn Youngkin announced today that UK-based WB Alloys is investing $6.6 million to expand their operations and open production in Virginia. The Danville facility will specialize in wire alloy production for the Navy and Department of Defense. The project will create 30 jobs.

“We are proud that WB Alloys has chosen Virginia for its first U.S. production facility,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin. “Their decision to establish operations here not only speaks to the strength of our workforce and business climate but also reflects Virginia’s growing leadership in advanced manufacturing.”

“We welcome WB Alloys and look forward to the growth and success they’ll achieve in the Commonwealth,” said Secretary of Commerce and Trade Juan Pablo Segura. “In addition to quality jobs and long-term opportunity to our communities, this investment reflects Virginia’s reputation as a premier destination for global innovation and manufacturing.”

“WB Alloys is proud to establish our U.S. base of operations in Danville, Virginia, reinforcing our global manufacturing footprint and commitment to the American market,” said WB USA President & WB Alloy Group Managing Director Paul Houston. “This strategic expansion will enable us to further develop and localize key production lines to serve both commercial and defense sectors across the United States.”

Founded in 1974 and headquartered in the United Kingdom, WB Alloys specializes in the manufacturing of high-performance alloy wire for welding wire-based metal 3D printed components. In addition to consumables, they design and produce advanced closed-loop weld monitoring systems and WAAM/DED additive manufacturing equipment. WB Alloys supplies FasTech, a leading 3D metal printing operation located in the City of Danville.

Their initial U.S. operations will begin in a 10,000-square-foot facility with plans to scale up to 50,000 square feet as they reach full production capacity. With seven existing locations across the U.K. and one in the Middle East, the Danville facility marks a key milestone in the company’s global growth strategy and strengthens their ability to support critical U.S. manufacturing initiatives.

“Southern Virginia continues to prove that we have the workforce, infrastructure, and leadership to attract top-tier manufacturing operations,” said Senator Tammy Mulchi. “WB Alloys’ decision to invest in Danville is a strong endorsement of our region’s growing reputation for advanced manufacturing and defense-related innovation. I’m proud to welcome them to our community and excited about the good-paying jobs and long-term opportunities this project will bring to our families.”

“We welcome WB Alloys from the United Kingdom to our region,” said Delegate Danny Marshall. “It is great that they have chosen to establish their wire alloy production for the Navy and Department of Defense in Danville. We have the workers and the specialized training to support their efforts and every job created is important to our community. We wish them tremendous success.”

The Virginia Economic Development Partnership worked with the Danville-Pittsylvania County Regional Industrial Facility Authority, Pittsylvania County, the City of Danville, and the Southern Virginia Regional Alliance to secure the project for Virginia. Governor Youngkin approved an $80,000 grant from the Commonwealth’s Opportunity Fund to assist the City of Danville and Pittsylvania County with this project.

“This project really shows what can happen when we all pull in the same direction,” said Danville-Pittsylvania Regional Industrial Facility Authority Chairman Lee Vogler. “It took teamwork from the local level all the way up to the state—from the City, the County, and RIFA to the Southern Virginia Regional Alliance, VEDP, and Governor Youngkin’s office. Everyone played a part in making this happen. We’re excited to welcome WB Alloys to the region and the jobs and opportunities they will bring. It’s another example of how our area is gaining a reputation for getting things done. Our comeback is just getting started. We’re building something special here, and this project is a big part of that momentum.”

“Pittsylvania County is always thrilled to learn of an innovative business coming to Southside, and with it, new job opportunities for our citizens,” said Pittsylvania County Board of Supervisors Chairman Robert Tucker. “WB Alloys is a welcome addition to the Cyber Park campus, where they will assist the U.S. Navy and Department of Defense, which has established its Accelerated Training in Defense Manufacturing program, as well as being a supplier to another Cyber Park tenant – FasTech. This is another win-win for the continuing partnership between Pittsylvania County and the City of Danville. The Board is especially thankful to WB Alloys for choosing our region to expand their operation.”

“We’re pleased that WB Alloys has chosen to expand its operations right here in Danville,” said Danville Major Alonzo Jones. “This investment not only strengthens Virginia’s role in national defense but also creates valuable, high-quality jobs for our residents. It’s great to see more companies recognizing the momentum we’ve built in Danville. Every investment like this reinforces the fact that Danville is not only open for business but is becoming a hub for innovation and opportunity. We’re committed to supporting WB Alloys as it grows and to continuing our work to bring more high-quality jobs to our community.”

“Congratulations to WB Alloys on choosing Danville, Virginia, for their expansion into the United States,” said Southern Virginia Regional Alliance Executive Director Linda Green. “Welding, machining and 3D printing are foundational strengths in our region, and as a key supplier, WB Alloys adds to the growing ecosystem of advanced materials that supports both industry and national defense. Investments through the Danville-Pittsylvania Regional Industrial Facility Authority and the Institute for Advanced Learning and Research, along with the attraction of foreign direct investment like FasTech, are positioning this region as a leader in precision manufacturing. With the U.S. Navy’s Center for Excellence in Additive Manufacturing and the Advanced Training in Defense Manufacturing program, the area is rapidly building a robust supply chain and a skilled workforce—creating a strong economic future for your company to flourish in this emerging sector.”

VEDP will support WB Alloy’s job creation through the Virginia Jobs Investment Program, which provides consultative services and funding to companies creating new jobs in order to support employee recruitment and training activities. As a business incentive supporting economic development, VJIP reduces the human resource costs of new and expanding companies. VJIP is state funded, demonstrating Virginia’s commitment to enhancing job opportunities for citizens.