QED-C Holds Second Annual Quantum Technologies Showcase on Capitol Hill

Attendees at QED-C's Quantum Technologies Showcase on the Hill at the Rayburn House Office Building QED-C Executive Director Celia Merzbacher speaks at QED-C's Quantum Technologies Showcase on the Hill

US quantum technologies exhibited to policymakers and public; Dep. Secretary of Commerce and Members of Congress call for expanding National Quantum Initiative

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, July 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Quantum Economic Development Consortium (QED-C), the world’s premier association of pioneers in quantum technology, yesterday held its second Quantum Technologies Showcase on the Hill . Twenty-six QED-C member companies demonstrated quantum technology, providing a rare opportunity for members of Congress, congressional staff, other government officials, the media, and the public to interact with quantum tech in person and to learn about its potential applications.Products displayed at the Rayburn House Office Building included those for use in quantum computing, quantum sensing, and quantum communications. The event also demonstrated the importance of mobilizing the entire innovation ecosystem to advance quantum technology, from the federal government to research institutions to the private sector.“QED-C is proud to show off the innovations from our member companies on Capitol Hill. This provides an invaluable opportunity for everyone, including members of Congress, to learn about quantum’s potential,” said QED-C Executive Director Celia Merzbacher. “It also serves as a reminder about the importance of investing in the U.S. quantum ecosystem as Congress considers reauthorizing the National Quantum Initiative, which was signed into law in 2018. "Among those speaking at the event was U.S. Deputy Secretary of Commerce Paul Dabbar, a quantum entrepreneur and a former Under Secretary for Science at the U.S. Department of Energy. Deputy Secretary Dabbar acknowledged the progress made by the quantum industry and indicated that the administration has been working on updating the national quantum strategy that will provide guidance to federal agencies on specific actions to take.Also making remarks was U.S. Department of Energy Office of Science Director Harriet Kung, National Science Foundation (NSF) Associate Director for Technology, Innovation and Partnerships Erwin Gianchandani, and NSF’s Associate Director for Mathematical & Physical Sciences David B. Berkowitz.In addition, attendees heard from a bipartisan group of members of Congress including Representative (Rep.) Joe Morelle (D-NY), a member of the Appropriations Committee, Rep. Jay Obernolte (R-CA), Chairman of the House Science, Space and Technology Committee’s Subcommittee on Research and Development, Rep. Zoe Lofgren (D-CA), Ranking Member of the House Science, Space and Technology Committee, Rep. Suhas Subramanyam (D-VA), and Rep. Bill Foster (D-IL).“Quantum technologies are the future of advancements in communication, computing, sensing, and much more,” said Rep. Morelle. “As the Founder and Co-Chair of the bipartisan, bicameral Congressional Optics and Photonics Caucus, I’m proud to continue advocating for increased government investment in quantum. It is Congress’ responsibility to work across the aisle to maintain America’s leadership in this space. Thank you to all the companies and innovators who visited Capitol Hill today, and I look forward to our continued work together.”Innovators from the quantum industry that provided demonstrations include Alice & Bob, AlphaRail, Deloitte, D-Wave, e6, FieldLine Industries, Frequency Electronics, Global Quantum Intelligence, Google, IBM, Icarus Quantum, Infleqtion, IonQ, Keysight, Maybell Quantum Industries, Mesa Quantum, Microsoft, ODE, L3C, PsiQuantum, Q-CTRL, Qrypt, Quantinuum, Quantum Microwave Components, QuEra, Rigetti, and Vescent Technologies.About QED-C:The Quantum Economic Development Consortium (QED-C) is the world’s premier association of pioneers in the quantum technology marketplace. Members of QED-C enable the real-world application of quantum technology, and, in turn, grow a robust commercial industry and supply chain.Sitting at the intersection of tech, academia, business, entrepreneurship, and policymaking, QED-C is uniquely able to foster the collaborations the industry needs. QED-C is where experts and organizations share knowledge and collectively shape how quantum technology will grow. QED-C is managed by SRI.

