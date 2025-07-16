New AI Tool Automates Extraction and Analysis of Drug Data from Formularies

Developed for major pharmaceutical manufacturer, EncompaaS Contract Validation and Analytics tool delivers competitive advantage and increased revenue potential

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, July 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- A novel Contract Validation and Analytics (CVA) tool for pharmaceutical manufacturers was released today to automate the extraction, analysis, and the comparison of formulary data against contractual terms.Developed originally for a leading global pharmaceutical manufacturer, the AI-powered solution from EncompaaS is designed to automate the discovery of missed revenue opportunities and gain a competitive edge in drug pricing and placement.In the U.S., formularies list the drugs that are covered by a given health plan, including availability, pricing tiers, and utilization management requirements like prior authorizations. The EncompaaS CVA tool enables pharma manufacturers to automatically analyze thousands of formularies, comparing them against contract terms to pinpoint inconsistencies that may lead to lost revenue or compliance risks. To perform this task manually is time-intensive, rife with inaccuracy, and expensive.Using the CVA tool, pharma manufacturers can:- Identify the type of formulary (i.e. tiered, preferred, preferred/excluded with alternatives, etc.)- Extract relevant drug entries, including those missing from the formulary and competitors’ drugs- Enrich those drug entries with information about the drugs’ manufacturer, branding, biosimilars, etc.- Visualize extracted entries in a dashboard and export them to Excel for further analysis- Validate whether formulary listings align with contract terms, such as, is the drug listed as contracted?This contract-to-formulary comparison is where significant revenue opportunities can be discovered. With this new tool, pharma manufacturers can easily evaluate their drugs’ market positions, see the spaces that their competitors occupy, and identify untapped market segments that could be ideal for drug placement. This visibility offers pharma manufacturers new revenue opportunities and competitive advantage.“With our CVA tool, pharmaceutical companies can, in near real-time, identify misalignments between contracts and formularies that previously took weeks of manual work or went unnoticed – whether it’s a drug listed in the wrong tier, one flagged incorrectly with prior authorization, or not listed at all,” said David Gould, CCO of EncompaaS. “Every one of these is a potential revenue win.”Using the CVA tool, pharmaceutical manufacturers can ensure that they are collecting the correct payments per their contracts with pharmacies and other medical providers. It identifies gaps between how many units of a drug were contracted to be reimbursed versus what was actually paid – often uncovering millions of dollars in payments that can be poured back into pharmaceutical research.“Our work with a major pharmaceutical manufacturer showed that CVA could process thousands of formularies and extract over a million data points for high-value analysis,” added Gould. “The tool saved thousands of hours of labor costs and unlocked insights that directly led to increased revenue and stronger market positioning.”The EncompaaS CVA tool is now available for pharmaceutical manufacturers seeking to optimize drug market access, validate contract performance, and capture untapped revenue.About EncompaaSEncompaaS is an enterprise AI data platform that helps the world’s most regulated organisations govern, prepare, and enrich data for the AI era — confidently and compliantly.Purpose-built for unstructured content, EncompaaS empowers organisations to reduce risk, improve data quality, and unlock value through proactive governance and AI readiness.Headquartered in Sydney, with offices in the UK and USA, EncompaaS is trusted by enterprises and government agencies across industries where data complexity, compliance, and lifecycle risk converge.Visit encompaas.cloud to learn more.

