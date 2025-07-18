Ill Hiker Rescued in Lincoln

CONTACT:

Sergeant Heidi Murphy

603-744-5470

July 18, 2025

Lincoln, NH – At approximately 8:40 a.m. on Thursday, July 17, 2025, the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department was notified of a hiker in need of assistance between Mt. Liberty and Mt. Flume in Franconia. The hiker was attempting to complete the popular 32-mile Pemi Loop that starts and ends at Lincoln Woods. The hiker was identified as Christopher Ricca, 43, of Kingston, NH.

Ricca and his nephew started hiking the Pemi Loop early Tuesday morning heading out towards the Bonds. When they reached the lower portion of the Franconia Ridge Trail on Wednesday evening, Ricca began to suffer from a heat-related illness. At that time, they were located between the summits of Mt. Liberty and Mt. Flume and were without cell service. Due to Ricca’s deteriorating condition, his nephew decided to hike down to Lincoln Woods via the Osseo Trail for assistance. Though Ricca was determined to make it down on his own, his progress was slow. At approximately 10:00 a.m. a second hiker had called 911 to report that he had come upon Ricca. Ricca was still located between Mt. Liberty and Mt. Flume and had made little progress.

Initially, a Conservation Officer and members of the Pemigewasset Valley Search and Rescue team responded to assist Ricca. They started hiking up the Flume Slide Trail as that was the quickest route to Ricca. The rescue crew were able to meet Ricca at the summit of Mt. Flume at approximately 2:00 p.m. Based on Ricca’s condition, the crew determined the safest way out would be to continue onto the Osseo Trail. The group was able to make it to treeline before a thunderstorm hit just south of their location. Though the team attempted to rehydrate Ricca, his condition was worsening.

Additional Conservation Officers and members of PVSAR were requested for a carry-out. The additional team members met at Lincoln Woods and started toward Osseo Trail. An ATV was utilized to help shuttle in gear and rescuers approximately 1 mile to the Osseo trailhead. Ricca made it to the awaiting ATV at 6:10 p.m. and was back at the parking lot at 6:20 p.m. where he was assessed by the Lin-Wood Ambulance crew. The remainder of the rescuers made it back to the parking lot by 6:45 p.m.

This summer, the weather in the mountains has gone from arctic cold to stifling heat. Even the most experienced hikers have succumbed to Mother Nature’s brutality. The important thing to remember is that you prepare accordingly. In the humidity and heat it is important to hydrate not just with water, but electrolytes so your body can properly maintain its homeostasis. It is important to keep yourself warm (but not hot) and dry by packing the ten essential items: warm clothing, extra food and water, headlamp, fire starter, first aid kit, whistle, rain/wind jackets and pants, knife, map, and compass. For additional information, please visit www.hikeSafe.com.