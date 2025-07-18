150 NY Districts Plan Smartphone-Free Schools

Governor Kathy Hochul today highlighted growing momentum for New York’s implementation of distraction-free schools this fall, as nearly 150 school districts statewide have already submitted their plans for bell-to-bell smartphone restrictions – well in advance of the State’s August 1 deadline. This wave of early submissions came just one week after the New York State Education Department (NYSED) sent a survey prompting school district leaders to send in their district’s distraction-free policy by August 1, in accordance with New York State law. These early submissions also came following Governor Hochul’s launch of a State website for distraction-free schools, which provides a policy FAQ, external informational toolkit and other resources to help districts as they finalize their policy.

“As August 1 approaches, more and more districts across New York are thinking creatively about how to implement a bell-to-bell smartphone restriction policy that works best for their unique school community,” Governor Hochul said. “I encourage all schools to learn from these additional examples and resources on our website to develop a plan suited for their students, teachers and families by the deadline.”

This new requirement will take place in the 2025-26 School Year and applies to all schools in public school districts, as well as charter schools and Boards of Cooperative Educational Services (BOCES).

Governor Hochul’s cellphone policy creates a statewide standard for distraction-free schools in New York including:

Prohibits unsanctioned use of smartphones and other internet-enabled personal devices on school grounds in K-12 schools for the entire school day (from “bell to bell”), including classroom time and other settings like lunch and study hall periods

Allows schools to develop their own plans for storing smartphones during the day — giving administrators and teachers the flexibility to do what works best for their buildings and students

Secures $13.5 million in funding to be made available for schools that need assistance in purchasing storage solutions to help them go distraction-free

Requires schools to give parents a way to contact their kids during the day when necessary

Requires teachers, parents and students to be consulted in developing the local policy

Prevents inequitable discipline

Governor Hochul’s policy clarifies that students will have authorized access to simple cellphones without internet capability, as well as internet-enabled devices officially provided by their school for classroom instruction, such as laptops or tablets used as part of lesson plans.

Additionally, the Governor’s policy includes several exemptions to smartphone restrictions, including for students who require access to an internet-enabled device to manage a medical condition, where required by a student's Individualized Education Program (IEP), for academic purposes or for other legitimate purposes, such as translation, family caregiving and emergencies.

Governor Hochul pursued this initiative after engaging in a statewide listening tour with teachers, parents, and students. Her report “More Learning, Less Scrolling: Creating Distraction-Free Schools” underscores the following:

Smartphones distract students and inhibit learning and creativity

Phone-free environments do not compromise student safety

Phone-free environments support the mental health of students and teachers

Open communication and direct guidance for all stakeholders is key for successful implementation

Schools must address any parent concerns about staying in contact with their children during the day

An effective distraction-free policy must focus on the entire school day, rather than solely on time in the classroom

Schools can strengthen their distraction-free environment by connecting more students with in-person engagement like clubs, sports, arts and other programming

State Senator Shelley B. Mayer said, “As we near the start of the school year, it is important that school districts find the bell-to-bell implementation plan that works best for their school district, students, and teachers – with the viewpoints of students, parents, teachers, and administrators at the forefront of the discussion. I am pleased to see that so many school districts have already finalized their plans for next year and am optimistic that with the bell-to-bell cell phone policy, students will face fewer distractions and more opportunities.”

State Senator John Liu said, “This wave of early submissions shows just how eager our school districts are to get phones out of the classrooms and back to the basics of a focused, in-person learning environment. Not only is this new statewide standard responsive to the wants and needs of teachers and students for phone-free schools, but it marks a new era for learning and education that puts our kids’ concentration, mental health, and academic achievement first.”