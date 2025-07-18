With the support of the European Union, OSCE handed over four CCTV cameras to Tajikistan’s Border Troops in Panj District

As part of the third phase of the European Union-funded project “Stabilization of the Southern Border Region of Tajikistan with Afghanistan,” the OSCE Programme Office in Dushanbe handed over four video surveillance cameras to the Border Troops of the State Committee for National Security of the Republic of Tajikistan in the Panj district.

The handover ceremony was attended by the leadership of the Border Troops of the State Committee for National Security of the Republic of Tajikistan, H.E. Raimundas Karoblis, Ambassador of the European Union to Tajikistan, and the Acting Head of the OSCE Programme Office in Dushanbe, Tatiana Turcan.

Speaking at the event, the Commander of the Border Troops of the State Committee for National Security of the Republic of Tajikistan emphasized that the support of the European Union played an important role not only in strengthening the security of the border between Tajikistan and Afghanistan, but also of the entire region as a whole. In this context, he called for further expansion of cooperation in this area.

The European Union Ambassador emphasized: “This initiative reflects the joint commitment of the European Union and the OSCE to strengthening security and improving operational efficiency on Tajikistan's border with Afghanistan.”

It was also highlighted that such support will assist the Border Troops of the State Committee for National Security of the Republic of Tajikistan to ensure constant monitoring in various weather conditions, which is especially important for areas with difficult terrain and limited visibility. Thanks to remote control, these cameras will allow for a quick response to any changes in the situation and coordination of the actions of the units.

In addition, H.E. Raimundas Karoblis was informed about the recent rescue of a local fisherman from the Panj River after a Border Guard camera operator noticed him in distress and alerted the Border Guard unit to provide assistance.