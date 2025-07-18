True North Security Group Supports TPA Golf Tournament 2025, Raising Funds for Ontario Police Memorial Foundation

Serge Bond on the TPA Golf Tournament in 2025

True North Security Group, a trusted commercial security systems installation company, sponsored the 2025 Toronto Police Association (TPA) Golf Tournament.

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, July 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- This year’s TPA Golf Classic tournament, held at Richmond Hill Golf Club, brought together law enforcement personnel, community leaders, and corporate sponsors to raise funds for Heroes in Life, an initiative that honours fallen officers and supports their loved ones. Through event-day donations and a raffle featuring Toronto Blue Jays ticket packages, the TPA helped to raise critical funds to support the Ontario Police Memorial Foundation.As an Event Sponsor, True North Security Group helped drive community engagement and strengthen ties between public safety partners and local businesses. “We were honoured to stand beside the Toronto Police Association in recognizing those who serve and sacrifice,” said Serge Bond, Chief Revenue Officer at TNSG. “Supporting this tournament reflects our commitment to protecting not only buildings and businesses, but also the values that hold our communities together.”A quick registration and breakfast were followed by welcome remarks by TPA Directors, Derek Gregoris and Sean Stockwell. The tournament saw a strong turnout, with dozens of teams participating in friendly competition. The main activities of the afternoon included “Hole-in-One” challenge with $10,000 cash prize, “Closest to the Line” and “Longest Drive” categories, and even awards for worst and best dressed guests.The event concluded with a BBQ dinner, awards, the Blue Jays ticket raffle, and closing remarks by TPA President Clayton Campbell — all in the spirit of camaraderie and remembrance.“True North’s sponsorship helped elevate this year’s event, both in turnout and in the meaningful impact made through the Heroes in Life campaign,” said TPA representative Tanis Hurst. “We appreciate their support and look forward to continued partnerships.” True North Security Group will continue to contribute to local events that support public safety, building a future where everyone feels and actually is protected.About the TPA Community InitiativesThe Toronto Police Association annually supports numerous charitable events, organizations, and foundations, including Holland-Bloorview Kids Rehabilitation Hospital, Movember, the Bob Rumball Centre for the Deaf, the Canadian Cancer Society, as well as many others.About the TPA TournamentThe Ontario Police Memorial Foundation is a charitable organization dedicated to honoring police officers in Ontario who have died in the line of duty. It was established to build and maintain a memorial, and to host an annual ceremony of remembrance for the fallen officers and their families. The foundation is comprised of representatives from various police associations across Ontario.About True North Security GroupTrusted by many local businesses and industrial facilities, True North Security Group has earned a reputation as one of Ontario’s most trusted providers of commercial security solutions. This company offers custom security system installations with ongoing support.True North Security Group believes in a holistic approach to security and protects businesses with full-scale security setups. With over 10 years of experience in the industry and 2,600+ successful projects, True North Security Group knows exactly which security measures your business needs and delivers just that, including CCTV, 24/7 video monitoring, access control and network infrastructure.

