HTR Windows and Doors Celebrates 1,000 Successfully Completed Projects Across Canada

HTR Windows and Doors announced the successful completion of its 1,000th project, marking a major milestone in providing high-quality home renovation solutions.

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, July 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Having installed over 3,500 windows and replaced over 400 doors, the company continues to strengthen its reputation as one of the most reliable suppliers and installers of windows and doors in the country.According to the HTR team, the company’s continued success lies in its personalized approach to every project. “Behind every order is a family, a story, and a space that deserves care and craftsmanship”, said the HTR team. “That’s why we take the time to understand the unique needs and wishes of every homeowner we work with.”“What started as a small business has turned into something I’m truly proud of,” said Dainis Students, Founder and Owner of HTR Windows and Doors . “1,000 completed projects means we’ve helped 1,000 families create a home where they feel safe and comfortable. For us, there’s nothing more meaningful.”The HTR team plans to expand its presence into new regions across the country, while remaining true to its core values of quality, integrity, and customer care. The company remains focused on helping Canadians bring their dream homes to life.Industry Overview: Canada’s Windows and Doors MarketAccording to IBISWorld projections, the Canadian windows and doors market is expected to reach $15.3 billion by 2030, fuelled by rising demand for energy-efficient home renovations and ongoing repair work.Supporting this trend, data from Statista shows consistent industry growth, driven by a strong real estate market and a growing preference for modern, energy-efficient, and aesthetically appealing products. Homeowners are increasingly opting for windows and doors crafted from advanced materials that offer both performance and visual appeal.As expectations for long-term durability and home efficiency continue to rise, more Canadians are turning to experienced, professional installers who can provide end-to-end solutions tailored to modern living.About HTR Windows and DoorsFor over 20 years, HTR Windows and Doors has been delivering high-quality window and door installation and replacement services across Ontario, British Columbia, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia. Fully licensed and certified, the HTR team provides professional home renovation solutions designed to enhance energy efficiency, comfort, and safety, helping homeowners create spaces they can be proud of.

