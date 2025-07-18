MEC Isaac Sileku on Jobseeker Travel Voucher Programme registration process

On Wednesday, 17 July 2025, Western Cape Mobility Minister, Isaac Sileku, together with Golden Arrow Bus Services (GABS), rolled out the Jobseeker Travel Voucher Programme registration process at the Barcelona Informal Settlement in Gugulethu.

The event forms part of a series of Mandela Day initiatives aimed at meaningful community upliftment. The Jobseeker Travel Voucher Programme empowers jobseekers by providing them with free GABS Gold Cards, preloaded with trips which they can use to travel to interviews, training sessions and work opportunities. The Mobility Department has partnered with the private sector, NGOs and GABS to expand the reach and impact of the programme.

“Today’s overwhelming turnout, with more close to 100 jobseekers coming through to register, is a powerful reminder of just how deeply communities value support that opens doors,” said Minister Sileku. “One of today’s beneficiaries, Ms Lilitha Ngamso from Barcelona, told us how this voucher brings her hope and a sense of possibility. For her, and many others, it’s more than a ride, it’s a lifeline to opportunity.”

Another young beneficiary, Mr CJ Skennelth (19), a 2024 matriculant from the area, is actively seeking employment to help lift his family out of difficult circumstances. His determination reflects the very spirit of the programme. A spirit that recognises mobility as a key that unlocks opportunity.

Since its launch in February 2024, the programme has registered more than 6000 jobseekers and enabled over 8300 free trips. Early outcomes show that around 40% of surveyed participants have since found employment, with youth and women making up the vast majority of beneficiaries. More than 90% of users reported that the voucher made a meaningful difference in their job search journey.

“The programme’s expansion to the Barcelona community reflects its growing momentum and our unwavering commitment to bringing opportunities closer to communities most in need,” Minister Sileku added.

Councillor Betty Duli-Makinase welcomed the initiative: “The youth in this area are beyond excited for this roll out, and we will continue to bring programmes such as this to more areas. We are grateful to Minister Sileku, his team, as well as Golden Arrow Bus Services”.

The Department urges jobseekers and employers alike to sign on and help to create more jobs. Together, we can build a province where everyone has the means, and the right, to move forward.

To register with the programme, please visit: https://gettingyoutowork.westerncape.gov.za/

Media enqueries:

Muneera Allie

Western Cape Mobility Department - Head of Communication

E-mail: Muneera.Allie@westerncape.gov.za

Cell: 083 755 3213

