Science, Technology, And Innovation strengthens cooperation with Algeria

As part of Minister Nzimande’s extensive official visit to the Republic of Tunisia, yesterday, 17 July, the Department of Science, Technology, and Innovation (DSTI) signed another important partnership to scale up science, technology, and innovation cooperation with Algeria.

The partnership referred to as the Plan of Action for 2026-2028, currently focuses on strategic areas such as Nuclear Science and Technology, the co-foundation and implementation of the African Laser Centre (ALC), the co-foundation and implementation of the Nanosciences African Network, technical know-how transfer, equipment transfer and Space Propulsion and Space Telecommunications.

The Plan of Action will also explore new areas of cooperation such as Nanotechnology, Renewable Energy, Nanomedicine, Food and Energy Security, Health Innovation and Vaccine development, Artificial Intelligence and Emerging Technologies and others.

As much as this is a joint programme, South Africa’s National Research Foundation (NRF), will lead its implementation.

As a government mandated research and science development agency, the NRF funds research, the development of high-end human capacity and critical research infrastructure to promote knowledge production across all disciplinary fields.

The signing ceremony was preceded by an opening ceremony, where His Excellency, Mr. Kamel Bidar, Algeria’s Minister of Higher Education and Scientific Research and His Excellency, Prof. Blade Nzimande, South Africa’s Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation, delivered their keynote remarks.

Reflecting on the special bond between South Africa and Algeria, Minister Nzimande stated that "As South Africa, we attach great value to our friendship and bond with the people and government of Algeria and there are a number of reasons for this.

First, like South Africa, Algeria knows the experience of colonialism and oppression very well. Like us, you have a proud history of resistance against colonialism and imperialism. We had a glimpse of this during our wonderful visit to the National Mujahid Museum yesterday.

Second, as I stated during yesterday’s lecture, the people of Algeria stood with us during the dark days of apartheid and colonialism. You provided our liberation movement with all manner of resources. Your support contributed to the attainment of freedom and democracy in our country and for that, we wish to once more with to express our gratitude to the people Algeria.

Third, South Africa and Algeria share a strong commitment to the advancement of the African continent. Similarly, our two countries also share a firm commitment to the realisation of a more just and humane world that will be underpinned by the values of human solidarity, peaceful coexistence, and a respect for the sovereignty of all nations, regardless of their size.”

Emphasising the strategic importance of South Africa- Algeria STI cooperation, Minister Nzimande further stated that “both Algeria and South Africa recognise that, in order to address our urgent national development goals and to achieve higher levels of development, we have to consistently enhance our national scientific capabilities.

As I have already pointed out during this visit, our shared conviction about the role of STI in development, and commitment to mutual cooperation, is in a way a continuation of our liberation struggles, now against underdevelopment and for prosperity in our respective countries, and on the rest of the continent. I must also say that we are highly impressed by the investments that you have made in building your public science system and its constituent institutions.”

The signing of this Plan of Action between South Africa and Algeria is vital for enhancing the commitment of the two countries to support the implementation of some of the African continent’s key development programmes such as Agenda 2063, the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) and more particularly, the African Union’s Science, Technology and Innovation Strategy for Africa (STISA-2034).

The delegation accompanying Minister Nzimande includes senior officials from the Ministry, the Department and the Entities of the Department such as the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR), the Technology Innovation Agency (TIA), the National Research Foundation (NRF) as well as experts from the Council for Mineral Technology (Mintek).

