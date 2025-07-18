Organic Olive Oil Market size is expected to garner $2.2 billion by 2031, with a CAGR of 8.9%

Organic Olive Oil Market

Growing health concerns and rising consumer awareness for nutritional products drive the global organic olive oil market.

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, July 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Organic olive oil market size garnered $932.6 million in 2021, and is estimated to generate $2.2 billion by 2031, manifesting a CAGR of 8.9% from 2022 to 2031.Modern consumers often struggle to maintain a balanced diet due to time constraints, leading to reduced intake of nutritious foods. As a result, many are turning to health supplements to meet their nutritional requirements. This growing reliance on supplements is anticipated to drive the demand for health-focused products like organic olive oil, supporting the market’s growth.Get Sample PDF Brochure @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A47235 Under EU regulations, organic olive oil is defined as olive oil produced through certified organic farming practices. This means that the cultivation of olives must be free from chemical-synthetic fertilizers, pesticides, and herbicides. Additionally, the entire production process from cultivation to bottling must comply with organic farming standards. To prevent cross-contamination, the harvesting and processing of organic and conventional olives are carried out at separate times. These strict guidelines are contributing to the growth of the organic olive oil market. Furthermore, evolving consumer preferences are creating new opportunities within the organic olive oil sector.According to Regulation (EU) No. 1169/2011 of the European Parliament on the provision of food information to consumers, every package of organic olive oil must be labeled with the terms "BIO" or "ORGANIC" and clearly identified as a product of organic agriculture. In Greece, packaging must also display the GR BIO mark and the logo of the certifying body. In the United States, organic olive oil products must be certified by the USDA to meet organic labeling standards.Buy This Research Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/organic-olive-oil-market/purchase-options The research provides detailed segmentation of the global organic olive oil market based on product, end user, sales channel, and region. The report discusses segments and their sub-segments in detail with the help of tables and figures. Market players and investors can strategize according to the highest revenue-generating and fastest-growing segments mentioned in the report.Based on region, Europe held the largest share in 2021, contributing to more than one-third of the global organic olive oil market share, and is projected to maintain its dominant share in terms of revenue in 2031. In addition, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 10.1% during the forecast period. The research also analyzes regions including North America and LAMEA.For Purchase Enquiry: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A47235 Leading market players of the global organic olive oil market analyzed in the research include Borges International Group, Colavita, LLC, Deoleo, melissa kikizas s.a., Minerva Foods, Olinexo S.L., Nutrinveste SGPS, SA, Pompeian, Inc., United Olive Oil Import Co., monini spa.The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players of the global organic olive oil industry . These players have adopted different strategies such as new product launches, collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, agreements, and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.Trending Reports in Food and Beverages Industry:India Olive Oil Market : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/india-olive-oil-market Extra Virgin Avocado Oil Market : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/extra-virgin-avocado-oil-market-A05936 Extra Virgin Coconut Oil Market : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/extra-virgin-coconut-oil-market

