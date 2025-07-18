Embassy relocation to new premises and two-day closure

SLOVENIA, July 18 - For urgent matters, we can be reached on the Embassy's telephone numbers. From July 30, 2025 onwards, the Embassy of the Republic of Slovenia in New Delhi will operate at the new address: Block C-36, Anand Niketan, 110021 New Delhi, India.

