Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,530 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 406,115 in the last 365 days.

Embassy relocation to new premises and two-day closure

SLOVENIA, July 18 - For urgent matters, we can be reached on the Embassy's telephone numbers. From July 30, 2025 onwards, the Embassy of the Republic of Slovenia in New Delhi will operate at the new address: Block C-36, Anand Niketan, 110021 New Delhi, India.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Embassy relocation to new premises and two-day closure

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more