Neakasa Magic 1 Vacuum Steamer Records 1,272 Units Sold in First Hour on GS SHOP in South Korea

SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA, July 18, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Neakasa, a smart home and pet appliance brand, has expanded its retail footprint in South Korea. On July 11, its Magic 1 Vacuum Steamer made a strong debut on GS SHOP, one of the country’s leading TV shopping networks, with 1,272 units sold in the first hour of broadcast.

The Magic 1 is a garment steamer that integrates steam and vacuum suction into a single process. Unlike traditional steamers that only release steam to remove wrinkles, Magic 1 simultaneously applies steam while vacuuming the fabric surface. This design enables it to flatten wrinkles instantly while also removing dust, pet hair, and residual odors from clothing.

During the GS SHOP segment, the hosts demonstrated the device's capabilities across a range of fabric types, including cotton shirts, suits, and delicate materials. The broadcast included visual tests using vapor to illustrate the suction function and fabric demonstrations to assess wrinkle removal and surface cleanliness. In addition, its performance in removing fine particles such as dust and lint was also highlighted. According to GS SHOP, 1,272 units were sold within the first hour of the broadcast, reflecting strong initial interest from viewers and indicating growing demand for convenient and multifunctional home appliances.

Prior to its television debut, the Neakasa Magic 1 Vacuum Steamer had already gained traction through other channels. In South Korea, it attracted over 2,000 backers and raised more than $200,000 on the crowdfunding platform Wadiz. In the United States, it became a bestseller in its category on Amazon, reflecting steady international interest.

Besides GS SHOP, the Magic 1 is now available on several major South Korean e-commerce platforms, including Naver, Smartstore, Gmarket, Coupang, and Auction. A second broadcast on GS SHOP is scheduled for July 21.

Neakasa’s expansion into South Korea reflects its commitment to global growth and product localization. With smart technology and thoughtful design, the brand continues to deliver convenient and efficient solutions like the Magic 1 for modern living.

About Neakasa

Neakasa, formerly known as "Neabot," was established in 2017 as an innovator in smart cleaning technology under Genhigh. The company's mission is to simplify and enhance daily life by offering top-tier smart cleaning solutions.

Its portfolio features two primary product lines: Neakasa Home and Neakasa Pets. With a focus on both pet care and home cleaning, Neakasa is committed to providing every household with a smarter, more efficient living experience. Please visit www.neakasa.com for the latest news.

