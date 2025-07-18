Autographed Photos Covering 100 Years of Hollywood Stars Expected To Fetch £85,000

DEVON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Mega collection put together over 60 years and more comes to auction in dedicated sale at Ewbank’s on July 23-24Stars of Hollywood, British and American television, stage and music come together in an astonishing collection of more than 2,500 autographed photos up for auction with hopes of £85,000.So vast is the single-owner collection that auctioneers Ewbank's have created a dedicated sale for it across two days on July 23 and 24.Those featured in the Autographs: 100 Years of the Stars of Hollywood, Stage, TV & Music auction read like a roll call of Hollywood's top studios across a 100-year period, from early stars like Rudolph Valentino, Charlie Chaplin and Laurel & Hardy, through Marlene Dietrich, Clark Gable, Frank Sinatra, Ronald Reagan and John Wayne, to Judy Garland, Raquel Welch, Clint Eastwood and Harrison Ford.The collection was the lifetime work of the late Eric Booth (1939-2025), building on his own father's early collection and becoming a full-time occupation as he built up contacts in the film industry.From the age of six, Eric and a friend would regularly attend the Ritz Cinema in Wigan. By the time he was ten years old, Eric they had already gathered an impressive collection and were trading the autographs of early Hollywood Stars.Arguably the most dedicated autograph hunter ever, Booth would write daily to actors, actresses and their agents, sending them letters and photographs requesting signatures with return envelopes.In many cases, they are accompanied by the replies sent to Eric by the stars or their representatives. Most were obtained directly, with many dedicated to Eric or to him and his daughter. He was tenacious in his approach, and he was known to make phone calls to follow up on his requests, every day typing letters, on his typewriter which is also included in this sale and posting them to the stars.So vast is the collection that Ewbank’s have had to create individual lots containing dozens of signed photos. Estimates range from just £30-50 for some lots up to £300-500 for others.“Eric Booth followed his passion for more than 60 years. His approach was very successful,” says Senior Partner Andrew Ewbank. “Rarely does a collection of autographs of this scale, comprising such important names, and with such strong provenance come to market. It is offered here complete, aside from a handful of Eric's favourites retained by the family, who have consigned the collection.Live online bidding is available via www.ewbankauctions.co.uk

CaptionsA small selection of signed photographs from the Eric Booth CollectionAngela LansburyAngela Lansbury (1925-2022), who appeared in Gaslight with Charlie Chaplin in 1944,Bedknobs & Broomsticks, and the hit TV series Murder She Wrote.Charlie Chaplin DictatorA signed photo of Charlie Chaplin (1889-1977) showing him in his spoof of Hitler and the Nazis, The Great Dictator (1940).Charlie ChaplinA studio portrait of Chaplin dating to 1920.Christopher ReeveTragic actor Christopher Reeve (1952-2004) in his career defining role of Superman.Clint EastwoodOne of the giants of Hollywood as both actor and director, Clint Eastwood (b.1930) is shown here in his iconic role as Harry Callaghan. The photo is dedicated to Booth’s daughter Angela.Dean MartinAddress directly to Eric Booth, Dean Martin (1917-1995) of the Hollywood Rat Pack.Frank SinatraSigned and dated ’79, Frank Sinatra (1915-1998), the Voice of the 20th Century.Fred AstaireFred Astaire (1899-1987) during his contract with MGM, which lasted from 1948-1957.Gloria SwansonGloria Swanson (1899-1983), best known for playing the fading silver screen star Norma Desmond in Sunset Boulevard.Harrison FordHarrison Ford (b.1942) as Han Solo, the part that finally made him famous, leading to a sensational career in films.Jerry LewisFunny man Jerry Lewis (1926-2017), with a signed series of portraits dating to 1980.John WayneBig John Wayne (1907-1979) – an autographed photo dated 1970.Laurel & HardyAn unusual, signed newspaper photo collage of comedy greats Laurel (1890-1965) and Hardy (1892-1957) dating to the late 1930s.Margaret ThatcherA signed photo showing that Eric Booth occasionally included leading politicians. This one of Margaret Thatcher (1925-2013).Marion DaviesOne of the earliest signed photos in the collection, probably collected by Eric Booth’s father. Marion Davies (1897-1961) was famously the mistress of newspaper magnate William Randolph Hearst, the supposed model for Citizen Kane.Marlene DietrichThe great screen siren Marlene Dietrich (1901-1992).Maureen O’HaraMaureen O’Hara (1920-2015), who famously played opposite John Wayne in hit films.Raquel WelchAnother signed photo to Angela, this one from Raquel Welch (1940-2023).Rita HayworthOne of the leading stars of the Golden Age of Hollywood, Rita Hayworth (1918-1987) created the unforgettable role of Gilda and enjoyed a passionate relationship with Orson Welles in the 1940s.Roger MooreThe Saint and 007, Roger Moore (1927-2017) is shown here as James Bond.Ronald ReaganHollywood leading man and US President, Ronald Reagan (1911-2004) addressed this photograph of himself directly to Eric Booth.Rudolph ValentinoAnother very early autographed photo promoting the 1924 film Monsieur Beaucaire, this one undoubtedly collected by Eric Booth’s father. As the leading auctioneer outside London for Entertainment and Sporting Memorabilia, Ewbank’s is particularly noted for its sale of Vintage film posters.Single-owner collections in recent years have included the Football Memorabilia of former Manchester United captain Norman Whiteside; the Bray Studios sale of Gerry Anderson memorabilia, relating to classics such as Thunderbirds, Captain Scarlet and Terrahawks; the Tony Hart Collection; and The Sir Ray Tindle Silver Collection, offered in December 2022. The company has a turnover of £4.6 million a year.

