Philadelphia CBP interrupts magic mushrooms trip to Spain

PHILADELPHIA – U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers found nothing magical about the mushroom products they caught tripping to Spain from California and seized the shipment on Tuesday in Philadelphia.

Packaging may say watermelon, but there's no escaping these psychedelic magic mushroom gummies.

In total, CBP officers discovered over 12 pounds of psilocybin mushroom gummies, chocolates, and capsules. Psilocybin mushrooms, also known as magic mushrooms or shrooms, are hallucinogenic psychedelics.

The shipment, which arrived as an express consignment parcel, was labeled as supplements; however, samples of the gummies, chocolate, and capsules field-tested positive for the properties of psilocybin.

The shipment contained 50 packages of gummies, 40 chocolate bars, and 10 packages of capsules.

According to the DEA, physical effects of psilocybin include nausea, vomiting, muscle weakness, panic reactions, and lack of coordination. Users experience hallucinations and an inability to discern fantasy from reality. Longer, more intense “trip” episodes, challenging experiences (physical and emotional), psychosis, and possible death.

“Customs and Border Protection officers aren’t altering our mindset when it comes to intercepting dangerous drugs, especially psychedelic drugs masquerading as less-threatening gummies and chocolates,” said Cleatus P. Hunt, Jr., Area Port Director for CBP’s Area Port of Philadelphia. “CBP remains committed to combatting drug trafficking organizations by seizing their illicit shipments at our nation’s ports of entry.”

