SGS to Exhibit at IAFP2025 in Ohio

SGS will be at IAFP 2025 in Ohio on July 27-29

GENEVA, SWITZERLAND, July 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- SGS, the world’s leading testing, inspection and certification company, is to exhibit at IAFP 2025 in Ohio on July 27-29.As the leading food safety conference worldwide, the International Association for Food Protection’s Annual Meeting will showcase current and emerging food safety issues and shine a light on the latest products and innovative technologies.Throughout the three-day event, SGS experts will be at booth 243 to support delegates looking to adopt the highest standards in food safety and gain access to global markets.Craig Scorah, VP Food Business Development & Marketing, SGS in North America, said: “Our team of food safety experts looks forward to meeting industry professionals from around the world at IAFP 2025. We will be on hand to offer insights and advice and, through our one-stop solution, help delegates ensure that quality and safety become synonymous with their brand.”SGS boasts a global network of food safety experts and ISO/IEC 17025 accredited testing laboratories, equipped with cutting-edge technology, offering:• Microbiological analysis• Residues and contaminant detection• Nutritional and compositional analysis• Allergens• Environmental monitoring program (EMP)• Authenticity and adulteration assessments• Shelf-life, process validation and microbial challenge studies• Labeling compliance• Regulatory compliance and advisory servicesIts comprehensive range of food safety, quality, environmental, social, sustainability and supply chain assurance services, cover:• GFSI-recognized standards including BRCGS, FSSC 22000 and SQF• FSMA, GMP and HACCP• ISO standards• Non-GMO and No GE• Gluten-free certification schemes• V-Label Vegan and Vegetarian• SMETA, social audits and sustainability programs• In-person, Virtual Instructor-Led Training (VILT) or e-learning training• Tailored solutionsIAFP2025 takes place at Huntington Convention Center of Cleveland, Cleveland, Ohio USA on July 27-29. To find out more, and to book a meeting with SGS, visit: Meet the Team at IAFP 2025 About SGSSGS is the world’s leading Testing, Inspection and Certification company. We operate a network of over 2,500 laboratories and business facilities across 115 countries, supported by a team of 99,500 dedicated professionals. With over 145 years of service excellence, we combine the precision and accuracy that define Swiss companies to help organizations achieve the highest standards of quality, compliance and sustainability.Our brand promise – when you need to be sure – underscores our commitment to trust, integrity and reliability, enabling businesses to thrive with confidence. We proudly deliver our expert services through the SGS name and trusted specialized brands, including Brightsight, Bluesign, Maine Pointe and Nutrasource.SGS is publicly traded on the SIX Swiss Exchange under the ticker symbol SGSN (ISIN CH1256740924, Reuters SGSN.S, Bloomberg SGSN:SW).

