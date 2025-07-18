NEWS RELEASE: DCCA DISCIPLINARY ACTIONS (THROUGH JUNE 2025) Newsroom Posted on Jul 17, 2025 in Latest Department News

DCCA DISCIPLINARY ACTIONS

(Through June 2025)

July 15, 2025

HONOLULU – The state Department of Commerce and Consumer Affairs (DCCA) and its respective state Boards and Commissions released a summary of disciplinary actions through the month of June 2025, taken on individuals and entities with professional and vocational licenses in Hawai‘i. These disciplinary actions include dispositions based upon either the results of contested case hearings or settlement agreements submitted by the parties. Respondents enter into settlementagreements as a compromise to claims and to conserve on the expenses of proceeding with an administrative hearing.

The DCCA and the Boards and Commissions are responsible for ensuring those with professional and vocational licenses areperforming up to the standards prescribed by state law.

Respondent: Madali LLC dba King Cuts

Case Number: BAR 2024-266-L

Sanction: $500 fine

Effective Date: 6-3-25

RICO alleges that Respondent permitted an unlicensed person to perform barber activities in Respondent’s barber shop, inpotential violation of HRS § 439A-16(a)(3). (Board approved Settlement Agreement.)

Respondents: N&J Nails LLC and Thanh Ngan Ngyuen

Case Number: BAR 2025-6-L

Sanction: $1,000 fine

Effective Date: 6-3-25

RICO alleges that Respondents permitted an unlicensed person to perform activities requiring a beauty operator license, inpotential violation of HRS § 439A-16(a)(3). (Board approved Settlement Agreement.)

Respondent: Kiani K. Costabrum aka Kiana K. Costabrum (Kaua‘i)

dba Bare Beauty Kauai

Case Number: BAR 2025-0040-L

Sanction: $2,000 fine

Effective Date: 6-3-25

RICO alleges that Respondent offered and provided facials and/or lash extension services on the premises of a studio that was not a beauty shop, in potential violation of HRS §§ 439A-3(b) and 439A-16(a)(4). (Board approved Settlement Agreement.)

Respondents: Mikey’s Barber & Hairstyling Salon LLC and Canh T. Nguyen

Case Number: BAR 2025-10-L

Sanction: $500 fine

Effective Date: 6-3-25

RICO alleges that Respondents permitted an unlicensed person to perform barbering activities in Respondents’ barber shop, inpotential violation of HRS § 439A-16(a)(3). (Board approved Settlement Agreement.)

Respondent: Christine D. Caguioa

Case Number: RNS 2024-19-L

Sanction: License probation 2 years, continuing education, $750 fine

Effective Date: 6-6-25

RICO alleges it received a complaint that Respondent used another nurse’s login credentials to enter the weight of a patient in a patient’s electronic record without authorization, in violation of HRS § 457-12(a)(6) and HAR § 16-89-60(7)(C). (Board approved Settlement Agreement.)

REAL ESTATE COMMISSION

Respondent: ALEXA RAE THROPP (Hawaiʻi)

Case Number: REC 2024-534-L

Sanction: $750 fine

Effective Date: 6-27-25

RICO alleges that Respondent entered a plea of nolo contendere on May 16, 2024, to one count of Operating a Vehicle Under the Influence of an Intoxicant, in potential violation of HRS § 436B-19(14). (Commission approved Settlement Agreement.)

Respondent: Myriam Haynal (Hawaiʻi)

Case Number: REC 2024-409-L

Sanction: $7,000 fine

Effective Date: 6-27-25

RICO alleges that on May 13, 2024, Respondent was convicted for Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol, in potential violation of HRS §§ 436B-19(12), 436B-19(14), 436B-19(17) and 467-14(20). (Commission approved Settlement Agreement.)

Respondent: RPC2B, LLC

Case Number: PHA 2024-26-L

Sanction: $900 fine

Effective Date: 6-19-25

RICO alleges that Respondent was disciplined by the state of New Jersey, in potential violation of HRS § 436B-19(13). (Boardapproved Settlement Agreement.)

Respondent: Walgreens.com, Inc. dba Walgreens #02445

Case Number: PHA 2025-3-L

Sanction: $11,000 fine

Effective Date: 6-19-25

RICO alleges that Respondent was disciplined by the state of Nevada on or about August 16, 2024, Respondent was disciplined by the state of Nevada in January 2016 based on allegations its employee incorrectly verified a prescription, Respondent was disciplined by the state of Texas in April 10, 2019, on Respondent’s December 1, 2016 application, Respondent answered “No” to the question “Has the applicant or any other personnel of the applicant been found in violation of any state or federal drug laws including the illegal use of drugs or improper distribution of drugs,” Respondent failed to timely notify the Board of the April 2019 disciplinary action, and on February 4, 2025, Respondent was disciplined by the state of Texas, in potential violation of HRS §§ 436B-19(13), 436B-19(15), 461-21(a)(1), 461-21(a)(2), 461-21(a)(4), and 461-21(a)(9) and HAR § 16-95-110(a)(9). (Board approved Settlement Agreement.)

Respondent: Empower Clinic Services LLC dba Empower Pharmacy

Case Number: PHA 2025-7-L; PHA 2025-8-L

Sanction: $500 fine

Effective Date: 6-19-25

RICO alleges that Respondent was disciplined by the states of Virginia and Illinois, in potential violation of HRS § 436B-19(13). (Board approved Settlement Agreement.)

BusinessCheck is an online platform designed to serve as a comprehensive resource for researching licensed professionals. This tool empowers users to verify licenses, review complaint histories and discover when a business was established, all in one place. Please visit businesscheck.hawaii.gov to verify a professional’s license status, confirming their qualifications, compliance with regulations and accountability to a governing body.

