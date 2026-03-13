Office of the Governor — News Release — Hawai‘i County Joins State in Closures Due to Severe Weather

STATE OF HAWAIʻI

March 12, 2026

HONOLULU — Governor Josh Green announced this afternoon that Hawaiʻi Island will join Kauaʻi, Oʻahu and Maui County in closing all public and charter schools, the Judiciary and state offices on Friday, March 13, as a major storm system continues to move across the state.

Affected state employees will receive administrative leave for Friday, March 13. Essential personnel and emergency response workers should follow guidance from their supervisors.

“Our administration, working with state and emergency management partners, has been closely monitoring this developing storm all week,” said Hawai‘i County Mayor Kimo Alameda. “We expect conditions to worsen beginning Friday through the weekend. To protect public safety, non‑emergency county operations will be closed from Friday at 6:00 a.m. through Saturday. This will give residents time to make preparations before the storm arrives. Please avoid unnecessary travel during severe weather and be prepared for possible flooding and power outages.”

