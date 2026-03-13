Office of the Governor — News Release — Gov. Green Announces Closure of Schools, State Offices Due to Severe Weather

STATE OF HAWAIʻI

KA MOKU ʻĀINA O HAWAIʻI



JOSH GREEN, M.D.

GOVERNOR

KE KIAʻĀINA



GOVERNOR GREEN ANNOUNCES CLOSURE OF SCHOOLS AND STATE OFFICES ON KAUAʻI, OʻAHU AND MAUI COUNTY FRIDAY DUE TO SEVERE WEATHER



FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

March 12, 2026

HONOLULU — Governor Josh Green announced today that all public and charter schools and state offices on Oʻahu, Kaua‘i and in Maui County will be closed on Friday, March 13, due to severe weather expected to impact the islands.

Affected state employees will receive administrative leave for March 13. Essential personnel and emergency response workers should follow guidance from their supervisors.

All University of Hawaiʻi campuses on Oʻahu, Kaua‘i and in Maui County will be closed on Friday, March 13, due to dangerous weather conditions impacting the state. The University will be canceling all outdoor events on Saturday, March 14 as well.

The Hawai‘i State Legislature also will be closed on Friday, March 13.

The Hawaiʻi State Judiciary will close state courthouses and suspend court operations on Oʻahu, Kaua‘i, Maui, Molokaʻi and Lānaʻi tomorrow, March 13. Filing deadlines due tomorrow, March 13 will be extended to Monday, March 16 and all hearings and trials scheduled for tomorrow, March 13 at those locations will be rescheduled. The Judiciary will issue its own announcement with additional details. The public is encouraged to monitor the Hawaiʻi State Judiciary website and social media platforms for updates.

A decision regarding potential closures for Hawaiʻi Island will be made later this evening, March 12, or early Friday morning, March 13, based on updated forecasts and conditions.

In advance of these conditions, the Governor has issued an Emergency Proclamation to mobilize state resources and support response efforts. The proclamation is effective through Wednesday, March 18 and may be extended as conditions warrant.

The National Weather Service is forecasting major flooding, damaging southerly winds and strong to severe thunderstorms across the state beginning today, March 12 and continuing through Saturday, March 14. Forecasters also warn that the storm system may generate severe thunderstorms capable of producing small hail, isolated waterspouts, or tornadoes.

“The safety of our residents and state employees is our top priority,” said Governor Green. “With the potential for heavy rain, flooding and damaging winds, closing state offices will help reduce unnecessary travel and allow people to focus on staying safe and preparing their homes and families.”

“This storm system has already proven to be unpredictable over the last couple of days, but there is no denying the size and scale of what is approaching our state,” said Mayor Rick Blangiardi. “Oʻahu residents understand how serious this weather system could be and I want to thank everyone who is already taking the warnings to heart. When our community prepares early, stays informed and looks out for one another, it makes a real difference.”

“We appreciate the close coordination with the state as this Kona storm moves through our islands,” said Maui County Mayor Richard Bissen. “Our county teams are working alongside state agencies, MEMA (the Maui Emergency Management Agency) and the National Weather Service to monitor conditions and respond where needed. We are seeing some of the heaviest impacts in West Maui and on Molokaʻi and we ask everyone to please stay off the roads unless travel is absolutely necessary. We also appreciate everyone looking out for one another during this time.”

“We encourage everyone to check on their neighbors and loved ones and to follow updates from local media and official county channels,” said Mayor Derek Kawakami. “We have always been a community that looks out for one another and by staying informed and helping each other, we will get through this safely together.”

Residents are encouraged to monitor weather conditions closely, avoid unnecessary travel during periods of heavy rain and high winds — and follow guidance from state and county emergency management officials.

For anyone with travel plans, the state Department of Transportation recommends that travelers check with their airlines on flight status prior to leaving for the airport.

The Hawaiʻi Emergency Management Agency (HIEMA) urges residents to remain prepared for severe weather by securing outdoor items, ensuring emergency supplies are available and staying informed through official alerts.

Preparedness information and updates are available at ready.hawaii.gov, where residents also can sign up for local alerts through their county emergency management agencies.

Video of the press conference can be seen here.

The slide deck presented by the Governor can be viewed here.

Photos of the press conference, courtesy Office of the Governor, will be uploaded here.

