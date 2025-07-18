SIJE 2025 celebrates 20 years as the region’s jewellery epicentre and longest running show

414 global brands from 26 countries showcasing at SIJE 2025 – forging the show’s stature as Asia Pacific’s gateway for fine jewellery trade

SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, July 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Singapore International Jewelry Expo (SIJE) opened its doors this morning to its landmark 20th anniversary, cementing its reputation as the longest-running and most influential jewellery show in Southeast Asia. Now spanning two long decades, SIJE has evolved from a B2C show into Asia-Pacific’s definitive fine-jewellery platform. In this influential platform, leading international jewellers, gemologists, designers, and top investment-grade gemstone houses converge.This year’s edition is SIJE’s largest ever, welcoming a record 414 brands from 26 countries across three expansive halls at Sands Expo & Convention Centre, Marina Bay Sands. Collectively valued at over USD 250 million, the treasures on display underscore Singapore’s unmatched draw as a safe, strategic, and business-friendly hub for the regional jewellery trade.The show was officially launched by Guest-of-Honour Ms Low Yen Ling, Senior Minister of State for Trade & Industry, and Culture, Community and Youth, in the presence of international jewellers, diplomats, and industry luminaries. Their attendance, including ambassadors and trade officials from Italy, SIJE 2025’s Country Partner, underscores the show’s growing importance as both a premier jewellery marketplace and a platform for international economic relations. Distinguished guests at the opening included Mr Fabio Conte, Deputy Head of Mission at the Embassy of Italy in Singapore, and Mr Giorgio Calveri, Trade Commissioner for Singapore and the Philippines at the Italian Trade Agency (ITA).20 years of impact and still growing in strength• Singapore roots, global reachAs it marks its 20th anniversary milestone today, SIJE has pivoted in response to market needs, blending B2C glamour with B2B depth through strategic partnerships with Vicenzaoro (Europe’s largest jewellery show), hosted buyer programmes, and international industry backing. Its longevity and growth are indicative of the show’s importance as the region’s premier jewellery trading hub.• Bigger than everVisitor attendance is expected to climb to 15,000 (up from 14,000 in 2024), driven by collectors, retailers, and buyers seeking new-season launches and rare investment pieces.• Home-grown strength90 Singapore exhibitors anchor the fair, alongside sizeable contingents from Hong Kong (67), Thailand (52), Italy (49), Japan (36) and more – proof of SIJE’s magnetism for established and emerging markets alike.“For two decades, SIJE has been where tradition meets technology, and heritage craftsmanship meets new-world innovation,” said Dr Ilaria Cicero, CEO of organiser IEG Asia. “We have had the privilege of watching the show grow from strength to strength, evolving alongside the global jewellery industry while staying rooted in our mission to spotlight excellence, artistry, and heritage. Our 20th anniversary edition not only celebrates this remarkable journey but also marks a turning point as SIJE steps into a bold new era. It now becomes the launchpad of choice for international debuts and as a vital bridge connecting global jewellers to the Asia Pacific’s vibrant and discerning market. We are proud to play a part in shaping the future of jewellery commerce in Singapore and the Asia Pacific region.”World-firsts, global announcements, and regional launches choose SIJE 2025SIJE 2025 continues to solidify its reputation as the definitive jewellery launchpad for the Asia-Pacific region, with several high-profile global and regional unveilings making their debut at this year’s show.• SIJE 2025 hosted a landmark global announcement - the World Diamond Congress will return to Singapore for the first time since 1988. As one of the most prestigious gatherings in the global diamond trade, the Congress will co-locate with SIJE in 2026, forming the foundation of what will be known as World Diamond & Jewellery Week in Singapore. The decision to return after nearly four decades highlights Singapore’s growing influence in the global gem and diamond industry and affirms SIJE’s emergence as Asia’s definitive high jewellery platform.• Further elevating SIJE 2025’s international stature is the presence of the largest-ever Italian Pavilion, comprising 49 renowned brands curated by the Italian Trade Agency (ITA). This showcase commemorates 60 years of diplomatic and economic ties between Singapore and Italy, celebrating Italian artistry and craftsmanship while affirming SIJE’s position as the cultural and commercial bridge linking Europe and Asia.• Leading the headlines is the unveiling of a USD2.5 million (SGD3.18 million), 100-carat natural colourless and fancy-intense yellow diamond necklace by IVY Masterpiece. This show-stopping piece, revealed exclusively at SIJE before any other world stage, is a testament to the show’s reputation for attracting important jewellery pieces and premieres, reinforcing its global significance.• Making its Asia-Pacific debut is Zevaher, a luxury jeweller headquartered in Dubai, known for marrying Middle Eastern opulence with contemporary sensibilities. The brand’s official launch underscores SIJE’s critical role as the gateway for Middle Eastern jeweller houses looking to capture the region’s fast-growing and increasingly discerning luxury market.More than a showcase: The SIJE 2025 ExperienceThe trade buyers, collectors, designers, entrepreneurs, and jewellery enthusiasts alike can expect a wealth of unforgettable highlights across the SIJE 2025 show floor.• Seven Communities – A curated luxury jewellery experienceSIJE 2025 presents seven distinct Communities: Icon, Prestige, Facets, Bijou, Essence, Timeless and Venture, designed to offer a curated experience for every jewellery lover (further details can be found in the Annex section below).• Jewellery design competitions - Excellence on display1. The Singapore Jewellery Design Awards (SJDA), organised by the Singapore Jewellers Association (SJA) and supported by Jewellery Design & Management International School (JDMIS), and IEG Asia, celebrates creativity and technical excellence.2. Commemorating Singapore’s 60th year of independence (SG60), the Brilliante Jewellery Design Competition by the Diamond Exchange of Singapore highlights themes of national pride and creativity, spotlighting cross-cultural artistic exchange between Italy and Singapore.• Trendvision Jewellery + Forecasting Roadshow powered by VicenzaoroTrade visitors and buyers at SIJE 2025 will have the opportunity to join the Trendvision Jewellery + Forecasting Roadshow powered by Vicenzaoro to be held on 11 July. Titled “WONDERLAND, CO-CREATING THE FUTURE OF LUXURY AND JEWELLERY”, this unique event will be led by Paola De Luca, co-founder and creative director of the independent observatory by Vicenzaoro. TRENDVISION Jewellery + Forecasting, blends innovation, craftsmanship, and collaboration. As part of a global roadshow launched in 2024, it offers deep insights into luxury and jewellery trends tailored for regional markets. Based on the influential Jewellery Trendbook 2026+, the session provides strategic forecasts, consumer analysis, and a special event-exclusive discount for the publication.Note to Editor:The jewellery market in Singapore is poised for significant evolution in the coming years. The luxury jewellery segment is projected to grow annually by 4.89% from 2025 to 2030 (CAGR 2025-2030), with a total revenue of US$1.13 billion in 2025, according to Statista. The Singapore jewellery market is flourishing with a surge in demand for high quality, intricate designs that reflect the country’s rich cultural heritage. Traditional gold jewellery remains a cornerstone of the industry, celebrated for its craftsmanship and cultural resonance, even as contemporary designs capture the imagination of a new generation of buyers.11 : https://www.statista.com/outlook/cmo/accessories/watches-jewelry/jewelry/singapore -END-Photos Download Link:Photos Credit: IEG AsiaAbout IEG GROUP IN ASIAIEG is active in Asia with international brands in the Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia with Dubai Muscle & Active Show, the Middle East’s leading fitness and body building exhibition, and with JGT in Dubai, one of the world’s most prominent jewellery trade shows; in the People’s Republic of China with CDEPE - Chengdu International Environmental Protection Expo, a major trade show for green technologies, and with SIGEP China (organised by IEG China and IEG S.p.A.), the show dedicated to gelato, pastry, bakery and coffee, whose 3rd editions was held from 24 to 26 April 2025, in partnership with Koelnmesse.About VicenzaoroIEG also presents the largest show in Europe dedicated to goldsmithing and jewellery, a true business hub for the sector, capable of promoting meetings between the most authoritative players in the gold and jewellery world. Vicenzaoro is the reference business hub for the entire sector and offers a complete experience to exhibitors and visitors. The rich exhibition offer is completed by other strategic and transversal projects. VO Vintage and VO'ClockPrivè, which take place respectively in January and September, are events dedicated to the world of watchmaking. Not only during the exhibitions but also throughout the year, Vicenzaoro offers opportunities for insights, information and culture for its audiences.About the Singapore International Jewelry Expo (SIJE) 2025Singapore's most prestigious and longest-running jewellery show, the Singapore International Jewelry Expo (SIJE) is the largest show for local and international trade, direct buyers and investors. Backed by 19 years of experience, SIJE earns its place as an important showcase for local and international jewellers, designers, manufacturers and exporters to reach out to key buyers in Singapore, ASEAN and beyond.For further information, please contact The Rainmaker Marketing Group:Nalini NaiduPrincipal Publicistnalini.naidu@therainmaker.com.sgMobile: 9633-3198Dean Joharideanjohari@therainmaker.com.sgOffice: 6475-8368Mobile: 9697-4464Diana Lohdianaloh@therainmaker.com.sgOffice: 6479-3733Mobile: 8228-5941Anusha ChongPublicistMobile: +65 9030 9946anushachong@therainmaker.com.sgReleased by The Rainmaker Marketing Group on behalf of IEG Asia.ANNEXThe Seven Communities of SIJE 2025 – A curated luxurious jewellery experience for visitorsSIJE 2025 presents seven distinct Communities - Icon, Prestige, Facets, Bijou, Essence, Timeless and Venture - designed to offer a curated experience for visitors and jewellery lover.Each Community is a destination in itself, allowing buyers to explore a wide range of jewellery styles, values and inspirations – making SIJE 2025 more than just an exhibition, but an immersive experience.1. Icon: The pinnacle of jewellery from high-end and premium jewellers in unparalleled sophistication, showcasing the finest creations in exquisitely designed booths, curated for an elite audience in mind.2. Prestige: Celebrates the zenith of craftsmanship is jewellery and mineral art through finished products of excellent design and material, featuring gold, silver, jade and jadeite, pearls, gemstones and diamonds.3. Facets: Discover the beauty and allure of loose diamonds, gemstones and pearls that are perfect for creating unique jewellery pieces.4. Bijou: Showcases the creativity of independent jewellers and established designers.5. Essence: Highlights the fresh perspectives and concepts that blend artistry with modern trends, showcasing the talent and creativity of young and emerging designers with a selection of innovative designs from the next generation of jewellery visionaries.6. Timeless: Lauds the artistry of horology through a curated selection of where gems and movement converge to create statement timekeepers.7. Venture: Presents a specially curated space for B2B, from displays and packaging to manufacturing and security solutions.-END-

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.