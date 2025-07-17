Chief of Police Announces Juvenile Curfew Zone in U Street Corridor

Chief of Police Pamela A. Smith has announced the establishment of a Juvenile Curfew Zone in the U Street corridor.

The Juvenile Curfew Emergency Amendment Act of 2025 gives the Chief of the Metropolitan Police Department the authority to order a Juvenile Curfew Zone in an area where large groups of youths are gathering or intend to gather in a manner that poses a risk of substantial harm to public safety.

The perimeter of the U Street Corridor Juvenile Curfew Zone is as follows:

To the north:

V Street from 15th Street to Vermont Avenue, NW

Vermont Avenue from V Street to Florida Avenue, NW

Florida Avenue from Vermont Avenue to V Street, NW

V Street from Florida Avenue to Georgia Avenue, NW

To the east:

Georgia Avenue / 7th Street from V Street to T Street, NW

To the south:

T Street from 7th Street to 15th Street, NW

To the west:

15th Street from T Street to V Street, NW

Within the Juvenile Curfew Zone, persons 17 and under are prohibited from gathering in a group of nine (9) or more in any public place or on the premises of any establishment unless engaged in certain exempted activities, which are listed here.

This Juvenile Curfew Zone will be effect from 8:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. from Friday, July 18, 2025, through Sunday, July 20, 2025.

The Metropolitan Police Department reminds the public that a citywide curfew remains in effect through August 31, 2025, for all juveniles age 17 and under beginning nightly at 11:00 p.m., lasting until 6:00 a.m. the following morning.