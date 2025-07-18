Colle AI Expands Utility Layers to Enable Visual-First Asset Interaction

Expanding the NFT ecosystem with seamless multichain minting capabilities.

New visual interaction framework empowers NFT creators to deliver richer, immersive experiences across multichain platforms

LONDON , LONDON , UNITED KINGDOM, July 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Colle AI (COLLE), the AI-driven multichain platform for NFT creation, has launched a major enhancement to its utility framework with the release of visual-first asset interaction features. This update introduces dynamic, interactive visuals as the foundation of user engagement, giving creators powerful new ways to build immersive, utility-rich NFTs across blockchain ecosystems.The upgraded utility layer allows creators to embed responsive design elements, animated traits, and condition-based visuals that change based on user actions or blockchain triggers. Whether linked to ownership duration, chain-specific activity, or external integrations, NFTs can now evolve visually—offering new forms of storytelling, gamification, and personalized content delivery.Powered by Colle AI’s real-time automation and intelligent rendering engine, these interactive features are fully optimized for multichain deployment. NFTs created using the visual-first system can operate consistently across Ethereum, Solana, Bitcoin, XRP, and BNB Chain—ensuring a seamless experience for users, regardless of platform.This latest release reinforces Colle AI’s commitment to elevating NFT functionality beyond static assets. By combining multichain reach, adaptive AI tooling, and rich visual responsiveness, Colle AI empowers creators to launch digital experiences that are engaging, intelligent, and built for scale.About Colle AIColle AI leverages AI technology to simplify the NFT creation process, empowering artists and creators to easily transform their ideas into digital assets. The platform aims to make NFT creation more accessible, fostering innovation in the digital art space.

