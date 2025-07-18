New Haven Barracks / Non-fatal stabbing

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

CASE#: 25B5003184

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Detective Sgt. Erin Hodges

STATION: New Haven Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-388-4919

DATE/TIME: About 5:30 p.m. Thursday, July 17, 2025

INCIDENT LOCATION: 4312 Jersey St., Panton, VT

INCIDENT TYPE: Non-fatal stabbing

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

The Vermont State Police is investigating a stabbing that occurred Thursday evening, July 17, 2025, at a farm in the Addison County town of Panton.

Troopers responded at about 5:30 p.m. to a residence at 4312 Jersey St. following a report that two farmworkers had gotten into an altercation during which one of the workers stabbed and slashed the other with a broken bottle. Both individuals are men in their early 20s.

First responders located the victim with what appeared to be serious but non-life-threatening injuries. He was flown to the University of Vermont Medical Center in Burlington for treatment. A second individual believed to be involved also was located at the scene and was brought to UVMMC for evaluation after reporting a head injury.

The investigation is in its early stages and involves members of VSP’s Bureau of Criminal Investigations, Field Force Division and Victim Services Unit. The parties connected to this incident are believed to be accounted for, and there is no known threat to the public. No arrests have been made at this point in the investigation. The names of the men involved are being withheld at this time pending notification of relatives and further investigation.

Detectives encourage anyone with information about this case to call the New Haven Barracks at 802-388-4919 or leave an anonymous tip online at https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.

No additional information is available at this time.

- 30 -