Re: Traffic Alert- Rt 100 in Waitsfield

State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

Berlin Barracks

News Release – Highway / Traffic Notification

Vermont Route 100 between Airport Rd and Meadow Rd in Waitsfield is closed due to a severe motor vehicle crash w/ injuries.

There is no specific timeline for when the road will be reopened, but updates will be provided accordingly. Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.

Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.









