California sends more search and rescue crews to Texas

Canine teams from California have been requested, and been approved for, extending their work assignments from 14 to 21 days. To prevent overworking the dogs, a rotation schedule has been implemented where the canines work two consecutive days in the field, followed by a rest day at Base of Operations.

“This is a very difficult task. I appreciate the hard work being done by our crews under very difficult conditions,” said Cal OES Director Nancy Ward. “Cal OES is proud to help those in need in Texas.”

This deployment builds on California’s far-reaching efforts to aid other states during emergencies. In 2023, California deployed Urban Search and Rescue members to Hawaii to support wildfire response. In 2022, California deployed firefighters, disaster recovery experts, and other personnel to Montana, New Mexico, and Oregon. In 2021, California sent fire engines to assist Oregon’s response to the Bootleg Fire and Specialized Urban Search and Rescue Resources teams to Florida following the Surfside condo collapse.

This deployment does not impact California’s emergency response and firefighting capabilities.