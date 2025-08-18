Governor Newsom on introduction of ‘Election Rigging Response Act’ Legislative Package

About the legislative package

Assembly Constitutional Amendment 8 (Rivas, McGuire): allows Californians the ability to adopt a new, temporary Congressional map that neutralizes Trump’s power grab only if Texas, Florida, Indiana, or any other Republican-led state redraw their maps.

Senate Bill 280 (Cervantes, Pellerin): establishes timelines and procedures to conduct a statewide special election for Proposition 50, and provides the funding for the special election, set to take place on November 4, 2025.

Assembly Bill 604 (Aguiar-Curry, Gonzalez): establishes the temporary Congressional District Maps that would take effect if other states engage in mid-cycle partisan gerrymanders.

This bill package builds on Governor Newsom’s framework announced last week in Los Angeles at the Democracy Center, alongside leaders from across the Golden State like Planned Parenthood, labor unions, community organizations and educators, as well as key elected officials at the federal, state, and local level.

Newsom fights back against Trump Administration’s harmful policies

The Trump Administration has been particularly harmful to Californians. However, thanks to California’s proactive efforts to defend its values against the federal administration the state and ultimately the people have been able to recoup at least $168 billion in federal funding. This effort is a direct result of the special session to safeguard Californians earlier this year – so far spending $5 million to support the litigation, representing a 3,360,000% (3.4 million percent) return on investment.