Fetch Me Later Offers Personalized Enrichment Options for Every Dog’s Personality

MCKINNEY, TX, UNITED STATES, July 18, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fetch Me Later, a family-owned pet resort in McKinney, Texas, is responding to the growing demand for personalized pet care by enhancing its enrichment program to suit the unique personality traits and preferences of each canine guest. The family-owned luxury pet resort, established in 1998, now offers customized activities ranging from nature walks and cuddle time to fetch and pool sessions—each tailored to match a dog’s individual temperament and energy level.

The personalized enrichment approach addresses a growing trend among pet owners who recognize that dogs, like humans, have distinct personalities and preferences. Located on 3 beautifully wooded acres at Highway 380 between Coit Road and Custer Road, Fetch Me Later provides specialized accommodation options including Patio Suites, Indoor Pool View Suites, and Indoor/Outdoor Runs to complement its expanded enrichment offerings.

"We understand that every dog has his or her own personality, and we make sure to cater to each guest's unique needs," said Mr. Ben Muehler, Community Relations representative for Fetch Me Later. "Our enrichment options allow us to customize each stay based on what individual dogs enjoy most, whether that's active play, quiet companionship, or specialized activities like pool time."

The resort's enrichment menu includes Individual Play sessions where staff entertain dogs according to their preferences; Additional Play time for extended outdoor activities; Pool Time for dogs who enjoy swimming; and Treat-based Enrichments featuring licky mats, Kongs, ice cream, and pupsicles. These options complement the facility's standard services, which include five daily trips to quarter-acre play yards, small group play sessions with no more than six dogs, and access to three acres of fields.

Emily R., a customer who regularly boards her dogs at Fetch Me Later, noted: "Both of our pups love to stay and play at Fetch Me Later so much. The staff is beyond loving and attentive, and they treat each and every guest like their own pet. We don't board our dogs anywhere else! When we pick up the pups, they are clean and happy from such fun stay at their favorite home away from home."

The accommodation options reflect the resort's commitment to matching environments with dog personalities. Patio Suites, measuring 5 feet by 7 feet with 5-foot by 6-foot patios, cater to slightly more active housedogs and feature residential styling with tile floors, decorated walls, and 24-hour patio access through doggie doors. Indoor Pool View Suites, measuring 5 feet by 11 feet, accommodate dogs requiring more privacy and include color televisions and full-length windows with pool views.

For dogs with elevated activity levels, the resort offers Indoor/Outdoor Runs in both Standard (4 feet by 5 feet room with 4-foot by 15-foot run) and Giant (7 feet by 5 feet room with 7-foot by 15-foot run) configurations. All accommodations include comfortable Kuranda cots, cozy blankets, fresh chilled water, and medication administration as needed.

Diane T., another satisfied customer, shared: "We are thoroughly impressed and highly satisfied with grooming services as well as boarding of our Fur Babies Coco & Bruno, at Fetch Me Later! Staff is professional, knowledgeable and friendly. We highly recommend Fetch Me Later for all your Grooming & Boarding needs🐶🦮🐕‍🦺🐩🐕🐶"

The facility operates under the guidance of the McGough family, with owners Shawn, Denise, Connor, and Tyler maintaining hands-on involvement in daily operations. Denise, a certified pet first aid and CPR instructor, is typically on-site at the resort. The resort's commitment to professional standards is reflected in its membership with the International Boarding & Pet Services Association (IBPSA) as a bronze member for 2025 and its connection to The Dog Gurus network from 2022.

Jodi C., who utilizes the resort's daycare services, explained: "We absolutely love Fetch Me Later. Everyone is super friendly and helpful. Our golden retriever loves coming to daycare and playing with all her pup friends. She receives a perfect balance of playtime and rest time and lots of attention. We love this place!"

The resort also offers specialized Cozy Condos during holidays for well-socialized dogs up to 25 pounds, featuring seven playtime outings, 10 pm potty walks, and increased personal attention. All boarding guests receive complimentary checkout baths as part of their stay.

Fetch Me Later serves dog owners throughout McKinney, Prosper, Frisco, Plano, Dallas, Richardson, Allen, Fairview, Melissa, and surrounding areas within a 10-mile radius of the 75071 zip code. The facility's country setting provides a peaceful environment while maintaining convenient access to major transportation routes.

For more information on Fetch Me Later’s luxury boarding and enrichment options, please visit https://www.fetchmelatermckinney.com/dog-boarding or call +1 972-562-9910.

About Fetch Me Later:

Fetch Me Later (https://www.fetchmelatermckinney.com/about-us) is McKinney's premier luxury pet resort nestled among 3 beautifully wooded acres and lush green fields. Located directly on Highway 380 between Coit Road and Custer Road, Fetch Me Later provides a country setting in the middle of McKinney where each guest is valued, loved, and treated as their own. The resort offers professional care that pet parents can trust, with staff committed to understanding and catering to each pet's unique personality and individual needs. Fetch Me Later maintains professional affiliations with industry organizations including The Dog Gurus, Pet Tech, and the International Boarding & Pet Services Association (IBPSA).

Contact Details:

1943 Private Road 5312

McKinney, TX 75071

https://maps.app.goo.gl/P8REGDGof6dHj5dy9



Notes to Editors:

Fetch Me Later is a member of respected industry organizations, including The Dog Gurus, Pet Tech, and the International Boarding & Pet Services Association (IBPSA).

The facility limits play groups to no more than six dogs at a time to ensure safety and personalized attention.

High-resolution images of the facility, including the Patio Suites, Pool View Suites, and play areas, are available upon request.

Fetch Me Later's expanded luxury boarding options come at a time when premium pet care services are seeing increased demand nationwide, as pet owners increasingly seek higher quality care options for their animals.

The resort's emphasis on customized care reflects the growing trend of personalized pet services in the industry.

