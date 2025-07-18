DHS Axes Wasteful, Misdirected Grants, Saves Taxpayers $18.5M

The Department of Homeland Security is gutting dozens of partisan and wasteful grants that failed to counter terrorism threats, saving taxpayers $18.5 Million.

WASHINGTON – The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) is slashing waste at the Center for Prevention Programs and Partnerships (CP3), cutting $18.5 million in misappropriated spending that do not meet the stated goal of CP3 to prevent terrorism or targeted violence. CP3, a minor DHS Policy sub-office, with no operational role in monitoring or preventing terrorist attacks, had become a cash cow for radical activists under the Biden Administration—funneling taxpayer dollars to push woke, partisan agendas and silencing dissent. After a strategic review, DHS is discontinuing the funding of grants that have no legitimate nexus to protecting the homeland from the threat of terrorism.

Terminated Grants Include:

$209,406.70 to the “Supporting and Mentoring Youth Advocates and Leaders” group, which promoted radical gender ideology in K–12 schools, targeting students as young as kindergartners and flagging parental concerns as risks.

$288,760.66 to CenterLink, a nonprofit focused on LGBTQ issues, not terrorism prevention.

$851,836.13 to the Eradicate Hate Global Summit, a DEI organization focused on silencing ideological opposition.

$206,260.00 to the United States Esports Association, which targeted gamers with “woke” content under the pretext of violence prevention.

$479,816.00 to the One World Strong program, which labeled traditional male behaviors as extremist and stigmatizing young males.

$651,311.81 to the Institute for Strategic Dialogue and Strong Cities Network, which promoted biased anti-extremism initiatives, LGBTQ+ propaganda, and prioritized radical groups over broader community concerns.

“These cancellations reflect DHS’s commitment to fiscal responsibility and national security,” said a Senior DHS official. “By eliminating wasteful and ideologically driven programs, we are redirecting resources to initiatives that uphold American values, respect the rule of law, and effectively combat terrorism and violence.”

