Commerce Secures Boeing 787 Dreamliner Sale to Keep Bahrain’s Gulf Air Wide-Body Fleet All American

WASHINGTON, D.C. - Today, the U.S. Department of Commerce celebrated Boeing and Bahrain’s Gulf Air signing a commercial deal for up to eighteen 787 Dreamliner aircraft worth $7 billion and supporting over 400,000 U.S. jobs over the course of production and delivery. With this sale, Gulf Air will continue to operate an all-Boeing widebody aircraft fleet.

The U.S.-Bahrain relationship is a pillar of economic growth and stability in the Middle East. Cooperation in civil aviation is a critical part of the relationship. As one of the most open economies in the region, Bahrain enjoys a balanced economic relationship with the United States, with total goods trade of $2.9 billion in 2024, including a U.S. goods surplus of $441.9 million.

“Today’s deal between Boeing and Gulf Air is yet another example of how companies are working with this administration to invest in America at historic levels,” said Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick. “American workers, industry, and technology are the best in the world, and this deal demonstrates that.”

The Trump Administration’s America First Trade Policy puts the American worker first, helping to rebuild the U.S. manufacturing sector. As one of the United States’ top exporters, Boeing’s sale of Made-In-America aircraft supports American workers manufacturing those aircraft. By taking full advantage of the prowess of American industry and technology, close allies and partners like Bahrain are sharing in America’s success.

In the competitive global market for commercial aircraft, the Department of Commerce, including Secretary Lutnick, successfully worked to counter aggressive foreign competition and to communicate the importance of the deal with Bahraini leaders. The government-to-government engagement effort on behalf of Boeing relied on the International Trade Administration (ITA) Global Markets’ U.S. Commercial Service, its regional experts in Washington and overseas, and the Advocacy Center.

This commercial deal builds on an already record-breaking year for commercial advocacy support – with 87 other contracts for U.S. companies signed to date in FY25 worth $113 billion, with U.S. export content of $97.9 billion, and supporting 401,000 American jobs.

