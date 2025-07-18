Submit Release
CDCR Statement on Line‑of‑Duty Death of Parole Agent Joshua Byrd

The California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (CDCR) is deeply saddened by the death of Parole Agent Joshua Byrd, killed in the line of duty.

On July 17 at approximately 12:50 p.m., Agent Byrd was shot inside an Oakland parole office. He was immediately transported to a local hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries. A suspect has been detained by the Oakland Police Department.

“Our hearts are heavy as we remember Parole Agent Joshua Byrd, whose bravery and dedication led to his tragic death in the line of duty. We extend our deepest condolences to the law enforcement community, as well as to Agent Byrd’s family and friends,” said CDCR Secretary Jeff Macomber. “Those who violate the law will ultimately face consequences. We are grateful to the law enforcement agencies, for their role in apprehending a suspect.”

Agent Byrd, 40, joined CDCR as a cadet at CDCR’s correctional officer academy in June 2014. After serving as a correctional officer (promoted to correctional sergeant in 2020) at the California Medical Facility, he joined DAPO’s Oakland office as a parole agent in Oct. 2024.

He leaves a wife and three children.

Governor Gavin Newsom and Acting Governor Eleni Kounalakis announced Agent Byrd’s death and ordered that flags at the State Capitol and Capitol Annex Swing Space to be flown at half-staff.

This is the first line-of-duty loss for CDCR since 2018. 

Contact: CDCR Press Office OPEC@cdcr.ca.gov

For Immediate Release: July 17, 2025

