Multi‑Agency Enforcement Effort Led by Parole Agents in San Bernardino Results in 20 Arrests

California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation’s (CDCR) Community Compliance Unit (CCU) parole agents led a multi-agency compliance verification operation in San Bernardino yesterday, Dec. 17, 2025, resulting in 20 arrests and numerous checks of sex offenders, gang-affiliated people and others under their supervision.

“These checks are about accountability and public safety, ensuring the individuals under our supervision are following their conditions. Our parole agents work tirelessly to bring supervised persons back into compliance so successful reintegration is achieved and communities can thrive,” said Division of Adult Parole Operations (DAPO) Director Bryan Bishop.

“Operation Forged Arrow,” led by DAPO’s CCU, was assisted by approximately 100 law enforcement officers from agencies including the San Bernardino Sheriff’s Department, San Bernardino County Probation, San Bernardino Police Department and Colton Police Department. Teams from CDCR’s Office of Correctional Safety, Division of Adult Institutions and other DAPO units also participated in the sweep. There were no injuries or uses of force related to the operation.

Individuals on parole are required to adhere to special conditions of parole including obeying the law, refraining from firearm possession or other weapons and regularly reporting to their parole agent. DAPO uses many operational strategies in communities to ensure public safety, bring supervised people into compliance and provide them with needed resources.

Those found in violation of parole will face possible revocation of parole or new criminal charges in relation to parole violations.

Operation Forged Arrow results:

23 targets contacted

20 targets arrested

Three firearms and one Glock frame recovered

Participating Law Enforcement Agencies included: