Governor Newsom and Acting Governor Kounalakis honor fallen CDCR Parole Agent

SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom and Acting Governor Eleni Kounalakis issued the following statement regarding the death of California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (CDCR) Parole Agent Joshua Lemont Byrd:

“This is a heartbreaking loss. Agent Byrd served with integrity and courage — and we’re forever grateful. We are keeping his family in our prayers and we join the men and women of CDCR in mourning this tragedy.”

Governor Gavin Newsom

On July 17, at approximately 12:50 p.m., Parole Agent Byrd was shot inside the Division of Adult Parole Operations (DAPO) office located in Oakland. Agent Byrd was immediately transported to a local hospital for treatment, where he succumbed to his injuries. A suspect has been detained by Oakland Police Department officers.

Agent Byrd, 40, joined CDCR as a cadet at CDCR’s correctional officer academy in June 2014. After serving as a correctional officer and correctional sergeant, he joined the DAPO Oakland office as a parole agent in October 2024.

He leaves a wife and children.

In honor of Agent Byrd, flags at the State Capitol and Capitol Annex Swing Space will be flown at half-staff. This is the first line-of-duty loss for CDCR since 2018.