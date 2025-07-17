Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association rides to the rescue for fellow Veteran

From the sounds of combat to the roar of motorcycles, the Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association (CVMA), Virginia Chapter 27-2, continues to make their presence known with pride and purpose. Guided by their motto, “Serving Those Who Served,” this dedicated local chapter is a beacon of support for Veterans in need.

Recently, the CVMA 27-2 demonstrated their commitment through an act of brotherhood and service. Members became concerned when a fellow rider and Vietnam Veteran hadn’t been heard from for several days. Upon visiting his home, the members found it overwhelmed by overgrown brush and debris, posing significant hazards to the aging Veteran. More worrisome, the Veteran had recently suffered a fall and faced other medical challenges that prevented him from maintaining his property, including clearing essential access ways.

The call for help went out, and the response was swift and resounding. The roar of engines filled the air as members of the CVMA 27-2 arrived on motorcycles, trucks, and cars, armed with all necessary tools. Within two days, they had cleared the brush and debris, restoring safe access to key areas of the home. This effort was much more than yard work; it was an act of restoring dignity, safety and peace of mind to a fellow Veteran who had honorably served our country.

The CVMA’s dedication extends beyond their immediate community. With nationwide membership, the organization supports Veterans from all eras and combat engagements through various charitable efforts. Its core values—Brotherhood, Resilience, Impact, Honor, and Integrity—drive all their initiatives.

Each year, the group organizes multiple events to support Veterans directly. An example is their upcoming annual Bull Run ride, set to raise funds for Leashes of Valor, an organization providing service dogs at no cost to post-9/11 Veterans. This is just one of many ways the CVMA continues to make a significant impact on the lives of those who have served.

The Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association, Virginia Chapter 27-2, exemplifies the enduring spirit of service and camaraderie. Through their actions, they honor the sacrifices of all Veterans, ensuring that no one is left behind.

For more information about the Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association and their upcoming events, please visit CVMA’s official website.