Caregiver’s Compass – A New Book Helping Caregivers Get Through Dementia with Confidence

You cannot pour from an empty cup. Caregiving is about love, but it is also about balance. This book helps you find both.” — Alex J. Buison

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, July 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Caring for a loved one with dementia is a journey filled with challenges, emotions, and uncertainty. Many caregivers struggle to find the right support, guidance, and resources to help them through the process. Alex J. Buison, an experienced nurse and caregiver advocate, has written Caregiver’s Compass, a heartfelt and practical book designed to support and empower caregivers as they navigate the complex world of dementia care.With over 25 years in nursing, specializing in hospice and gerontology care, Buison understands the struggles caregivers face. His new book provides real-life stories, expert knowledge, and easy-to-follow caregiving strategies to help caregivers provide compassionate and effective care while taking care of their own well-being.A Personal Journey of Care and CompassionAlex Buison’s passion for caregiving comes from his personal story. Born in the Philippines and moving to the United States at a young age, he experienced loss early in life. When his mother passed away, his grandparents became his primary caregivers, teaching him the value of care, love, and respect for elders.As he pursued a career in nursing, he realized how physically and emotionally demanding caregiving can be, especially for those looking after family members with dementia. His journey took him across the country as a travel nurse in cardiac care, but he found his true calling in hospice and dementia caregiving. Through his experiences, he witnessed the emotional toll caregiving takes on families and knew he had to do something to help.This book is his way of giving back, to share his knowledge, experiences, and insights to help caregivers provide better care while maintaining their own mental and emotional well-being.What Caregiver’s Compass OffersThis book is not just about caregiving techniques, it is a roadmap to compassionate and informed care. Here are some key takeaways from the book• Understanding Dementia Learn about the different stages of dementia, common symptoms, and what to expect as the disease progresses• Effective Communication Tips Discover how to connect, comfort, and communicate with dementia patients, even when words fail• Managing Caregiver Stress Practical self-care strategies to prevent burnout, exhaustion, and emotional strain• Daily Care Strategies Tips on bathing, feeding, and managing behaviors to make daily care smoother and more manageable• The EMPATHIZE Framework A simple, easy-to-follow caregiving approach that helps caregivers focus on empathy, patience, and adaptability• Real-Life Stories Heartfelt experiences from caregivers who have been through the same journey, offering comfort and encouragement• Building a Care Network Advice on finding support groups, medical resources, and professional help to ease the caregiving loadWhy This Book MattersDementia is one of the fastest-growing health challenges worldwide, affecting over 55 million people. Most caregivers are family members with little to no medical training, trying to provide the best care they can. Without proper guidance, caregiving can become overwhelming, leading to stress, guilt, and emotional exhaustion.Caregiver’s Compass is designed to be a practical and emotional support system for caregivers. It offers clear, easy-to-understand advice, breaking down complex medical and emotional challenges into manageable steps.A Message from the AuthorIn his book, Buison sharesBeing a caregiver is one of the hardest jobs in the world, but it is also one of the most rewarding. My goal with this book is to give caregivers the knowledge, tools, and support they need to provide the best care possible, without sacrificing their own well-being.He emphasizes the importance of self-care, stating that caregivers cannot pour from an empty cup. He offers real, actionable steps to help caregivers find balance, take breaks, and maintain their mental health while caring for their loved ones.Praise for Caregiver’s CompassEarly readers and healthcare professionals have praised the book for its practical guidance and heartfelt storytelling• This book is a lifeline for caregivers. It is filled with wisdom, practical tips, and encouragement that every caregiver needs – Dr. Karen Mitchell, Gerontologist• A must-read for anyone taking care of a loved one with dementia. It makes the impossible feel possible – Jessica M, Family Caregiver• Buison understands what caregivers go through, and this book speaks directly to our struggles and our hearts – Mark L, Hospice NurseJoin the Caregiving MovementAlex Buison is not stopping with just this book. He is actively working to build a nationwide caregiver support network through• Online Caregiver Support Groups A place where caregivers can share experiences, ask questions, and get emotional support• Workshops and Training Sessions Offering hands-on training for families and professional caregivers• Local and National Speaking Events Raising awareness about the challenges caregivers face and how communities can better support themHow to Get the BookCaregiver’s Compass is available now in paperback, eBook, and hardcover formats. Readers can purchase it on• Amazon: https://a.co/d/4lOSsW0 • Barnes and Noble: https://www.barnesandnoble.com/w/caregivers-compass-alex-j-buison/1147318571?ean=2940184374802 • Google Books: https://books.google.com.pk/books/about/Caregiver_s_Compass.html?id=7s5g0QEACAAJ&source=kp_book_description&redir_esc=y Final ThoughtsIf you are a caregiver or know someone who is, Caregiver’s Compass is the ultimate guide to making the caregiving journey easier, more fulfilling, and less overwhelming.Alex Buison’s message is clear You are not alone There is help There is hope And with the right tools, you can be the best caregiver possible while also taking care of yourself

